Church urged to preach more vs injustices

A group of priests reenact the death of Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora at the site of the priests’ execution by garrote at Rizal Park to mark the 152nd anniversary of their martyrdom yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Church should follow the example of the three executed Filipino priests Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora – collectively known as GomBurZa – by preaching more against today’s injustices, a priest-activist said yesterday.

“If no one will lead, if no one will set an example, the faithful will remain silent,” Fr. Robert Reyes said, calling on bishops and priests to be unafraid to lead their flock to fight for what is right.

Reyes led a program that reenacted the priests’ execution by garrote at Rizal Park yesterday, the 152nd anniversary of their martyrdom. The slain priests were executed for allegedly instigating the so-called Cavite Mutiny of 1872.

Reyes, Fr. Flavie Villanueva of Program Paghilom and Fr. Manny Serranilla – a cousin of former senator Leila de Lima – reenacted the execution of Zamora, Gomes and Burgos, respectively, based on portrayals in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “GomBurZa.”

Mothers and wives of those killed in the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs, supporters of Program Paghilom and relatives and friends of detained film director Jade Castro attended the reenactment.

Reyes said he came up with commemorating GomBurZa’s martyrdom to challenge the Catholic Church to speak up more against current and social issues such as extrajudicial killings, China’s domination by force in the West Philippine Sea and calls for Charter change.