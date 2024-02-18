^

Nation

Church urged to preach more vs injustices

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Church urged to preach more vs injustices
A group of priests reenact the death of Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora at the site of the priests’ execution by garrote at Rizal Park to mark the 152nd anniversary of their martyrdom yesterday.
ERNIE PEÑAREDONDO

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Church should follow the example of the three executed Filipino priests Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora – collectively known as GomBurZa – by preaching more against today’s injustices, a priest-activist said yesterday.

“If no one will lead, if no one will set an example, the faithful will remain silent,” Fr. Robert Reyes said, calling on bishops and priests to be unafraid to lead their flock to fight for what is right.

Reyes led a program that reenacted the priests’ execution by garrote at Rizal Park yesterday, the 152nd anniversary of their martyrdom. The slain priests were executed for allegedly instigating the so-called Cavite Mutiny of 1872.

Reyes, Fr. Flavie Villanueva of Program Paghilom and Fr. Manny Serranilla – a cousin of former senator Leila de Lima – reenacted the execution of Zamora, Gomes and Burgos, respectively, based on portrayals in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “GomBurZa.”

Mothers and wives of those killed in the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs, supporters of Program Paghilom and relatives and friends of detained film director Jade Castro attended the reenactment.

Reyes said he came up with commemorating GomBurZa’s martyrdom to challenge the Catholic Church to speak up more against current and social issues such as extrajudicial killings, China’s domination by force in the West Philippine Sea and calls for Charter change.

vuukle comment

CATHOLIC CHURCH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested two drug suspects and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw

11 nabbed in online casino raid

By Nillicent Bautista | 7 hours ago
Eleven people were arrested when law enforcement agencies raided an online casino hub in Parañaque City at past midnight on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Four shabu dealers who reportedly have links with local terror groups were arrested in separate operations in two Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw

Man, 45, demands sex from minor

By Ghio Ong | 7 hours ago
A 45-year-old man was arrested in Manila after he allegedly demanded nude photos and sex from a girl after giving her money to help with her brother-in-law’s funeral expenses.
Nation
fbtw
Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The police seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers and four .45 caliber pistols from an illegal dealer,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Filmmaker, 3 others face arson raps

By Michelle Zoleta | 7 hours ago
The provincial prosecutor’s office has recommended the filing of charges against a film director and his three companions who were accused of burning a modern jeep in Catanauan, Quezon on Feb. 1.
Nation
fbtw

Guns, ammo seized in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Four caliber .45 pistols and bullets for various guns were seized from a suspected gunrunner in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Raise cancer awareness &ndash; Go

Raise cancer awareness – Go

7 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go attended the fifth anniversary celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act at the SMX Convention...
Nation
fbtw
Tour guide dies after accidentally falling off cliff in Bataan

Tour guide dies after accidentally falling off cliff in Bataan

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
A local tourist guide in his late 30s fell off a cliff in Mariveles, Bataan last Thursday night, resulting in injuries and...
Nation
fbtw
House panel probes PUVMP agencies

House panel probes PUVMP agencies

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Claiming that the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program is going nowhere, House of Representatives...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with