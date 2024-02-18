^

40 families homeless in Pasay fire

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Firefighters work to put out a fire along P. Dandan street in Pasay City on Friday night. Image posted on Face- book by the Ermita Malate Fire and Rescue Volunteers.
MANILA, Philippines — At least 40 families lost their homes while two people were injured after a fire broke out in a residential area in Pasay City on Friday night.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Geraldine Nogot, 29, sustained an abrasion on her left arm while Lorenz Yumul, 19, suffered a laceration on his right eyelid.

The fire started at around 6:19 p.m. in a house along P. Dandan street in Barangay 54, the BFP reported.

At least 12 fire trucks responded to the fire, which reached the second alarm before it was put out at around 8:46 p.m.

Arson investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

