Transparency, accountability pivotal in Cha-cha talks, senator assures

Inside the building of the Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva has underscored the unwavering commitment of the Senate to uphold its word, while placing paramount importance on the principles of transparency and accountability in the ongoing discussions surrounding the amendment of the 1987 Constitution.

Villanueva said that conducting hearings and investigations simultaneously is an integral part of the Senate’s work, highlighting its ability to balance its legislative responsibilities while fulfilling its oversight duties.

“Ang bottomline po dito is ginagawa ng Senado ay ‘yung ating trabaho. Trabaho po natin ito. Kaya naman namin isabay ang pagdinig at pag-investigate,” Villanueva said.

He added: “Kasi hindi naman tayo ganon ka-busy sa paggawa ng mga resolusyon supporting our Senate President or supporting Senator Imee Marcos kasi dito po sa Senado, alam na natin kung ano ‘yung tama at hindi na kailangan ng mga ganyan kasi alam naman nila na they have the support of the Senate.”

Villanueva issued the statement as the Senate — through a subcommittee headed by Sen. Sonny Angara — started on Monday its deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH 6), which seeks to amend certain economic provisions of the Constitution pertaining to public services, education, and advertising.

RBH 6 was authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda and Villanueva.

“I think it is important to note na ang Senado ay tunay na may isang salita,” Villanueva declared, emphasizing the Senate’s dedication to fulfilling its promises, specifically its pledge to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to thoroughly assess and examine amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution.

Last week, the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and Public Participation, chaired by Senator Imee Marcos, also commenced its investigation into irregularities related to the ongoing people’s initiative (PI) to amend the Charter.

Villanueva reiterated that the Senate’s approach to the hearings would be exhaustive and thorough, in stark contrast to what he referred to as “fake PI” pushed by certain groups with the support of the House of Representatives.

He assured the public that the Senate would not rush the process but would diligently follow its timetable, ensuring that all voices are heard and that the proceedings remain transparent.

“We began our hearing today consistent with our commitment, the commitment of our Senate President to the President, to explore and study amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution,” Villanueva said in his opening statement in last Monday’s Senate hearing.

In addition, Villanueva seized the opportunity to address the criticism aimed at Senators Marcos, Bato Dela Rosa and Bong Go for conducting the Senate probe into the “fake PI” in Davao City, the Dutertes’ stronghold.

He firmly stated that the Senate would not engage in any deceptions or cover-ups, making it clear that the institution upholds the highest standards of integrity.

The Majority Leader emphasized that the Senate’s word is its bond and that the commitment to transparency and accountability is unwavering.

“Wala po tayong itatago dito at higit sa lahat wala pong kalokohan gaya ng mga nadiskubre ng ating mga kasamahan noong nagpunta sila sa Davao with Senator Imee, Senator Bato and Senator Bong Go,” Villanueva stated firmly, addressing recent controversies surrounding the senators’ visit to Davao.

Villanueva acknowledged that the Senate temporarily deviated from its original focus due to the ill-fated “Pekeng Initiative” supported by the House of Representatives.

However, he clarified that the Senate’s primary objective is to amend only the economic provisions of the Constitution.

He said that while the Senate remains focused on RBH 6 hearings, it also maintains vigilance and closely monitors the actions of its counterparts in the House to ensure consistency between their words and deeds.

“While we make sure that RBH 6 sticks to the original intention to amend only the economic provisions of the Constitution, we will also continue to be proactive in our measures to thwart unconstitutional Cha-cha efforts,” Villanueva emphasized.

“Kasama dito ang investigation diyan na pinangungunahan ni Senator Imee Marcos,” he added.

Addressing the recent ceasefire on the PI issue, Villanueva clarified that it pertained specifically to debates surrounding the “Pekeng Initiative.”

However, he said that the ceasefire did not imply a halt to the ongoing inquiry and stressed that the Senate would continue to investigate any potential anomalies or discrepancies uncovered during the hearings.

He underlined the importance of uncovering evidence and ensuring accountability, stating that the Senate would not turn a blind eye to any irregularities or questionable practices.

“Linawin ko lang po kasi yung sinasabing ‘ceasefire,’ eh ‘ceasefire’ sa usapin ng PI, kaya we will refrain from debating on this issue,” Villanueva clarified. “Pero ‘yung ‘ceasefire’ po does not mean ‘cease working’ or ‘stop the PI inquiry’ . . . kung may nakita po tayong sablay.”