Senate hearings on economic Cha-cha to start next week

Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 5:12pm
Senate hearings on economic Cha-cha to start next week
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on July 24, 2023.
STAR / Ming Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the Senate will begin deliberating its proposal to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution next week amid heightened political tensions that seemed to have sprung from differing views on how to change the Charter.

Zubiri told reporters on Wednesday that a subcommittee under the committee of the constitutional amendments has been created to tackle Resolution of Both Houses 6 (RBH 6) — which limits changes to the fundamental law to economic provisions — which will be headed by Sen. Sonny Angara.

“Next week, hearings for RBH 6 will start. … We want to lower the political temperatures in this country,” Zubiri said.

The Senate leader added that senators are now “back to work” and no longer responding to concerns related to the PI campaign, which House Speaker Martin Romualdez helped make possible, according to the head of the pro-Cha-cha People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action (PIRMA).

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s moot and academic,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri filed last January 15 the RBH 6, which limits Charter amendments to relaxing the foreign ownership restrictions in public utilities, advertising and educational institutions. 

This resolution was seen as a move by the Senate to prevent attempts to insert political amendments, including controversial term extension limits that seek to lengthen officials’ hold on power.

On the day he filed RBH 6, Zubiri said that he was asked by Marcos to “take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution.”

Romualdez said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes the Senate’s move to start discussing RBH 6. 

“We welcome this latest development as the announcement of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri demonstrates a united legislative front in addressing crucial changes that have the potential to shape the future of our country,” Romualdez said. 

Romualdez added that the House “stands ready to collaborate” with senators.

“We share a common goal – to ensure that any amendments to our Constitution serve the best interests of the Filipino people and lay a strong foundation for a more prosperous and equitable Philippines,” the House speaker added. — Cristina Chi

CHARTER CHANGE

JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI

SENATE
