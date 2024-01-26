2 die as van falls off cliff in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — Emergency crew retrieved the bodies of two laborers Friday morning after the van they were riding on plunged into a river at Sitio Hydro #2, Tadiangan, Tuba, Benguet.

The victims— Bryan Saguid De Guzman, 34, driver from Sitio Hydro #2, Tadiangan and Jay-r Copero Corisay, 22, from Sitio Absay, Taloy Norte, Tuba, Benguet — were reportedly enroute to Baguio City when their vehicle plunged into the river at around 12 midnight on Friday.

A resident reportedly heard a loud crash sound and thought it was just a stone that fell down the river, but it turned out to be a vehicle.

The Municipal Health Officer of Tuba declared De Guzman and Copero dead.