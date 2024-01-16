^

Nation

DTI monitoring bottled water prices in Baguio

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 12:52pm
DTI monitoring bottled water prices in Baguio
Bottled water
Image by Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Trade Industry (DTI) said that it is monitoring the prices of bottled water in Baguio City amid the increased demand for it following recorded cases of acute gastroenteritis in the city.

According to the City Mayor's office, there are reports of unusual price increases for bottled mineral water, prompting it to issue warnings against individuals and establishments taking advantage of the health emergency.

DTI Baguio-Benguet Consumer Protection Division Ralph Altiyen said that they launched an initial random inspection last January 11, covering four establishments and on January 12, for another set of stores.  

Altiyen said that such operations will continue to protect consumers from undue price adjustments.

He said that initial monitoring showed no changes in the prices in the inspected establishments.

"Our monitoring team went to compare the real time prices of bottled water against the prices we gathered last week and early this week.  According to some store owners, they haven't noticed any unusual increase in the demand for bottled water that may also affect supplies,” Altiyen added.

The DTI called on the public to report to them any unjustified price hike on bottled drinking water.

