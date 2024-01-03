Taguig offers free medical teleconsultations for 'embo' residents amid benefits loss

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig City on Wednesday announced free teleconsultations for over 200,000 residents of the enlisted men’s barrio or "embo" barangays following the loss of health benefits from Makati City.

In a statement, the Taguig City local government unit (LGU) said the teleconsultation hotlines are open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Ito ay magbibigay ng mga libreng medical check-up at referral, maging prescriptions at laboratory requests na libre ring makukuha ng mga residente,” the Taguig LGU said in a statement.

(This will provide free medical check-ups, referrals, and prescriptions and laboratory requests that residents can obtain for free.)

The Makati City LGU announced on January 1 that embo residents are no longer qualified for the subsidized healthcare benefits of the city’s yellow card.

This action, according to Makati, aligns with the 2021 Supreme Court ruling, granting Taguig City jurisdiction over the 10 embo barangays.

According to the Makati LGU website, yellow card holders have the privilege of availing free and subsidized healthcare services to cardholders at hospitals operated by the city.

Below are the telemedicine hotlines for embo barangays:

— with reports from The STAR/Nillicent Bautista