PNP to procure 4,000 bodycams in 2024

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Government, police, and military officials attend the personnel and resources turnover ceremony at Camp Crame on October 23, 2023.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to address the shortage of body-worn cameras in its inventory by procuring an additional 4,000 units in 2024.

In an interview over dzBB yesterday, PNP public information office chief Col. Jean Fajardo said the police force currently utilizes only 2,956 body cameras, significantly below the ideal target of 40,000 to 45,000 units.

“Hopefully, by next year, we can fulfill our shortage. It may not be the entire 45,000, but at least, based on the latest budget hearing, the procurement of additional body-worn cameras is included in the 2024 budget,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

The PNP initiated the body-worn camera system in 2021 to ensure the transparency and legitimacy of police operations.

Due to the limited supply, Fajardo said that the distribution prioritizes personnel in police stations and national operational support units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Drug Enforcement Group, Anti-Kidnapping Group and Anti-Cybercrime Group.

She pointed out that a body-worn camera costs more than P135,000 since it also covers not just the camera but also the accompanying program, docking station, GPS capability and internet and SIM capability.

