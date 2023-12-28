Baguio City charter revision remains a hot debate

BAGUIO CITY — Revisions to the Baguio City charter remains a hot debate.

In a privilege speech mid December, Baguio City Councilor Fred Bagbagen threw strong criticisms against the Revised City Charter (Republic Act No. 11689) invoking the rhetorical question, "What is pinikpikan without the 'etag'?” referring to the renowned Cordilleran chicken dish that traditionally includes smoked meat known as "etag."

He used this analogy, saying that the revised City Charter “lacks the necessary elements for the effective governance of Baguio City.”

Bagbagen described the revised charter as "shameful" and a "disservice" to Baguio City, while denouncing the legislation as “poorly crafted, lackadaisical, and devoid of class, depth, and substance.”

He pointed out the lack of a definite territorial jurisdiction in the revised charter citing Section 3 highlighting that “it did not provide a clear territorial jurisdiction which, according to him, runs counter to the objectives of the revised charter.”

Bagbagen said that the absence of a territorial jurisdiction hinders the city from coming up with master development plans for its lands.

The official also emphasized the necessity of resolving the boundary dispute with the Municipality of Tuba before establishing a Revised City Charter with a clear territorial jurisdiction. He underscored the importance of collaboration between Baguio and Tuba to reach a fair settlement.

Bagbagen further criticized specific provisions in the revised charter, particularly those related to the John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). He also questioned the inclusion of BCDA and John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) representatives in city committees, stating that “it allowed external entities to interfere” in the affairs of Baguio.

The councilor further scrutinized Article XII, Section 55 of the revised charter, which dealt with the Camp John Hay Reservation. He claimed that this provision “was misleading and deceptive and was eventually used by BCDA and JHMC against the city in legal proceedings” arguing that this provision contains deceptive language and could have unintended consequences.

Bagbagen accused Baguio City lawmaker Mark Go, proponent of the revised charter, of placing "Trojan horses" in the revised charter, allowing BCDA/JHMC to assert authority over the city.

He argued that the provision legitimizes the expansion of the area transferred to BCDA from 570 ha to 625 ha, creating a "city within a city."

Bagbagen then called for the immediate repeal of RA 11689, emphasizing the need for a thorough reassessment and consultation with the people of Baguio. He suggested that a new bill be proposed, aligning with the aspirations and ideals of the local residents.

The councilor claimed that there are legal and procedural irregularities in the revised charter, including a provision related to the forwarding of approved ordinances to the provincial board of Benguet, potentially compromising Baguio's status as a component city.

He urged Go to “set aside his ego, acknowledge the concerns raised, and initiate the repeal of RA 11689.”

Bagbagen expressed optimism that the people of Baguio would rally behind a new bill if proper consultations were conducted.

Since 2022, the Baguio City council has dedicated significant efforts to rectify specific provisions of the Revised City Charter, following an unsuccessful attempt to persuade former President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the bill.

The Revised City Charter promised to stem long-standing issues. But as the details of the charter were scrutinized, dissenting voices within the city council emerged, challenging the clarity and implications of certain provisions.

Go, however, remained firm that consultations were conducted gathering views on his pet bill and such perspectives were properly considered.