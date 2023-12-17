SC sets 2024 Shari’ah Bar in February

According to the SC, the exams, which will be digitized and regionalized, will be held on Feb. 25 and 28.

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations (SBE) will be held in February, the Supreme Court (SC) announced recently.

The 2024 SBE will cover four subjects, namely, jurisprudence (figh) and customary laws (adat); persons, family relations and property; succession, wills or adjudication and settlement of estates as well as procedure in the Shari’ah Courts.

The SC said other announcements, such as application requirements, software technical specifications, health protocols, local testing center and venue selection will be issued in subsequent Bar bulletins.

This year’s Shari’ah Bar exam is chaired by Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh.

Individuals must first pass the exam to become a lawyer under the Shari’ah court system of the Philippines.