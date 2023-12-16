^

Nation

Relief aid for villagers displaced by Dawlah attacks pouring in

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 6:09pm
Relief aid for villagers displaced by Dawlah attacks pouring in
Personnel of the Bangsamoro parliament on Saturday delivered rice for internally-displaced people in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Relief support for 1,298 Moro families displaced by last week’s deadly forays by the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya in two towns in Maguindanao del Sur are pouring in and local officials are expecting more soon.

Mayor Salik Mamasabulod of Pagalungan town in Maguindanao del Sur told reporters on Saturday that among those that had provided the internally displaced people, or IDPs, from barangays in their municipality affected by the hostilities is the office of Kadil Sinolinding Jr., a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament.

“We are thankful to those who had provided these IDPs with relief support, one of them is Bangsamoro Parliament Member Sinolinding. Me and my constituent-leaders are optimistic more would be coming in next week,” Mamasabulod, chairperson of the Pagalungan Municipal Peace and Order Council, said.

The office of Sinolinding facilitated the delivery of a truckload of rice, in 25-kilo packings, to Pagalungan on Saturday, according to Mamasabulod.

Villages in Pagalungan and in Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur that are close to the Liguasan Delta were scenes of deadly gunfights last week between Dawlah Islamiya terrorists and pursuing members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front that has a peace agreement with the government binding both sides to maintain law and order in isolated areas in southern provinces.

Nine terrorists were killed in the clashes that also left eight MILF members dead. The series of gunfights in Barangay Dalgan in Pagalungan forced villagers to relocate to safe areas, many of them now in makeshift shelters close to the town center.

“Our municipal peace and order council shall embark on measures, along with the police and the military, that can prevent the return of those terrorists into barangays in Pagalungan,” Mamasabulod said.

The Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade first pounded with 155 Howitzer cannons the lairs of the Dawlah Islamiya in strategic areas in the Liguasan Delta, near Pagalungan and Montawal and in Pikit town in Cotabato, two days before the deadly clashes in Barangay Dalgan between terrorists and MILF members.

An evacuee, the 48-year-old farmer Akmad Latip, told reporters on Saturday that they decided to abandon their homes after retreating Dawlah Islamiya members vented their ire on innocent Dalgan residents, killing a brother of a barangay official in Dalgan and his two-year-old son and three other hapless villagers.

“They are dangerous and so ruthless. We are praying that they would not come back and sow havoc again in our barangays," a 36-year-old mother, Anisa Makas, whose three children and husband, Kader, are now in a makeshift evacuation site in Barangay Tungol in Montawal, said in Filipino.

vuukle comment

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Supreme Court clears real estate exec of failing to register deeds

Supreme Court clears real estate exec of failing to register deeds

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted an executive of a real estate company who was found guilty by the Court of Appeals (CA)...
Nation
fbtw
P21.6 million shabu found in closed NAIA spa

P21.6 million shabu found in closed NAIA spa

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Construction workers found 3.18 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P21.624 million as they were demolishing...
Nation
fbtw

Government hit over ‘cruise chaos’

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A netizen criticized the Philippine government for allegedly mismanaging the disembarkation of passengers of a cruise ship that docked in Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Man held for carrying improvised gun

Man held for carrying improvised gun

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A man was arrested for allegedly carrying an improvised handgun along Santiangco street in Barangay Catmon, Malabon at past...
Nation
fbtw
2,500 personnel deployed for MMFF &lsquo;Parade of Stars&rsquo;

2,500 personnel deployed for MMFF ‘Parade of Stars’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
At least 2,500 government personnel will be deployed for the Metro Manila Film Festival’s “Parade of Stars”...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Mastermind&rsquo; in slay of Tarlac village chief, husband falls

‘Mastermind’ in slay of Tarlac village chief, husband falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The alleged brains in the murder of a barangay captain and her husband in Ramos, Tarlac on Nov. 30 was arrested on Thurs...
Nation
fbtw
Elderly man wanted for 3 rape cases, acts of lasciviousness nabbed

Elderly man wanted for 3 rape cases, acts of lasciviousness nabbed

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The police nabbed a senior citizen wanted for having allegedly raped minors and for acts of lasciviousness in an operation...
Nation
fbtw
180 Chinese POGO workers deported &nbsp;

180 Chinese POGO workers deported  

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Authorities deported yesterday 180 Chinese nationals who worked for a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Pasay...
Nation
fbtw

COVID-19 beds in 3 Metro Manila hospitals almost fully occupied

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Beds allocated for COVID patients in three Metro Manila hospitals are almost fully occupied, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DA chief gets 6 police escorts

DA chief gets 6 police escorts

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has tapped the services of the Philippine National Police to provide security...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with