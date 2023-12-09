^

Nation

2 teens die in highway accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 6:17pm
Road mishap victims Ferdinand Sabas and Alexa Nicole Baño both died on the spot.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two motorcycle riders died instantly when they collided head-on with a pick-up truck in a stretch of a highway in Lala town in Lanao del Norte on Friday.

In separate reports Saturday, the Lala Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said that Ferdinand Sabas, 18, and a companion, the 16-year-old Alexa Nicole Baño, died from injuries when they got hit by a pick-up truck in Barangay Lanipao.

Sabas and Baño were both declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where policemen and emergency responders from Barangay Lanipao brought them for treatment.

The pick-up truck that figured in the accident and its driver are now in the custody of the Lala MPS.

