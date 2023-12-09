^

Cordillera adds treatment capacity with two new HIV centers

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 6:07pm
Stock image of a patient seeking treatment
Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera revealed on Friday the establishment of two additional Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) treatment hubs in the region.

According to Darwin Babon, the DOH-Cordillera Regional Coordinator for sexually transmitted infections, these new hubs aim to enhance treatment services, especially for patients in remote areas, given their accessible locations.

The newly added treatment facilities, namely "Abong ti Namnama" (House of Hope) in La Paz, Abra, and the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center in Luna, Apayao, supplement the existing hubs in CAR, such as the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Baguio City Health Services Office, and Notre Dame De Chartres Hospital in Baguio City.

Babon also mentioned that the Benguet General Hospital in La Trinidad, Benguet, is undergoing accreditation to become another treatment hub, anticipated to be accredited this year.

Health authorities are aiming to equip each treatment hub with a rapid HIV diagnostic algorithm confirmatory laboratory to expedite test results, enabling immediate treatment for individuals testing positive.

The DOH-Cordillera reported a total of 1,034 HIV cases from 1984 to the present in CAR, with 99 cases noted from January to August this year. The majority of these cases were attributed to transmission through sexual contact, as per the health department.

