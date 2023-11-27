'Enchanting Baguio Christmas' 2023 festivities unveiled

BAGUIO CITY — The spirit of enchantment will be the defining feature Baguio City’s 2023 Christmas festivities.

Gladys Vergara, chair and president of the Baguio Tourism Council said that the array of activities to celebrate "An Enchanting Baguio Christmas” was meticulously planned and curated by the council.

She said that at the Rose Garden in Burnham Park, there is a European-themed Christmas Market that promises a festive haven for park goers and revelers throughout the Yuletide season.

Vergara added that visitors will be enveloped in the cozy charm of the Baguio Christmas Market, emphasizing that the ambiance alone would infuse the air with the joyous spirit of Yuletide.

"Christmas decorated pathways will guide visitors through quaint stalls adorned with twinkling lights, creating a scene of merriment," she explained.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed the city’s gladness over the repertoire of Christmas-themed events the BTC has laid out for Yuletide.

“Christmas has always been celebrated with spiritual piety as blended with contemporary practices, a much-visited pageant our people have been known for, “ he said.

He underscored the significance of Christmas in Baguio, affirming that locals returning from overseas work have looked forward to reunite with families they hold dearest.

Other city department heads also echoed the mayor’s enthusiasm, recalling how long unseen relatives have always eagerly awaited being back home for the Christmas holidays.

The BTC also thanked other government sectors for the public support in holding the various Christmas events throughout the holiday season. These include the City Tourism Office, the City Environment and Parks Management Office for enlivening the city parks including the Botanical Garden, the City Engineering Office and the City Building and Architecture Office for the infrastructure needs of the stage and other platforms, the City Budget Office for the funding needs.

“We’re all doing these events hand in hand between the public and private sectors. By the splendid collaboration of everyone, we’re celebrating Christmas the enchanted way, bewitching returning locals and visitors to spend Yuletide in a city closest to the Philippine skies,” Vergara said.

Highlighting the European-themed Christmas market, Vergara emphasized the irresistible aroma of seasonal treats, ranging from freshly baked gingerbread to roasted chestnuts.

Park goers and revelers are invited to wander through cobblestoned pathways, exploring handcrafted gifts, unique ornaments, and artisanal delights. They can embark on a magical journey through the Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2023 with a series of captivating events.

The festivities commence with a spectacular light show on November 29, marking the grand launch of the Baguio Christmas Market at the Burnham Park Rose Garden.

On December 1, visitors can experience the traditional lighting ceremony, bringing the Baguio Christmas tree atop historic Session Road to life. They can also delight in the enchanting Christmas Metamorphosis at the Botanical Garden, open daily.

On December 3, tourists and locals can indulge in the whimsical Nutcracker Ballet—a delightful collaboration between the Philippine Military Academy and Ballet Baguio.

Concurrently, the precision of the PMA Silent Drill will be showcased at the Melvin Jones Grandstand.

On December 9, visitors can immerse in the melodious notes of the University of Baguio Annual Christmas Cantata at the Rose Garden. The Baguio Cosplay Community will pay tribute to Filipino heroes with "Pagpupugay sa mga Bayaning Pilipino" on December 30, followed by the grand 2024 New Year’s countdown extravaganza on the next day.

Throughout December, a diverse mix of other festive events and shows will keep the spirit of the season alive.

"From the heart-warming ambiance to the delightful sights and sounds permeating all around, everyone will have a magical Christmas experience worth cherishing long after the essence has dissipated," Vergara concluded.