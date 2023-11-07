^

Nation

Newly-elected councilor dead in Cotabato highland town ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 5:16pm
Newly-elected councilor dead in Cotabato highland town ambush

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a newly-elected barangay councilman in an interior area in Antipas town in Cotabato province on Tuesday morning.

The Antipas Municipal Police Station, in a report to Col. Harold Ramos, Cotabato provincial police director, identified the fatality as Edmar Pineda Perero, known in the municipality as a friendly and a polite person.

Perero was elected kagawad in Barangay Dolores in Antipas during the October 30 synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The Antipas MPS said he was driving his own tricycle, on his way home from the town center in Antipas, when he was attacked by gunmen along the route.

Perero, who was not fatally wounded in the initial shots fired by his attackers, tried to run away towards a roadside hill where he eventually slumped and passed out.

Ramos said that he has directed the investigators in the Antipas MPS and intelligence agents under him to enlist the help of local officials in identifying the killers of Perero, who had escaped even before responding policemen and barangay tanods could reach the scene.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY AND SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN ELECTIONS

BSKE

BSKE 2023

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Cult&rsquo; leader charged with child abuse

‘Cult’ leader charged with child abuse

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Alleged cult leader Jey Rence Quilario, also known as Senior Agila, and 12 other members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services...
Nation
fbtw
Transport group hits move to shut down motorcycle taxi firm

Transport group hits move to shut down motorcycle taxi firm

1 day ago
Members of a motorcycle transport group recently staged a rally protesting a House committee recommendation to exclude a motorcycle...
Nation
fbtw
Measles cases up 299 percent this year

Measles cases up 299 percent this year

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Measles cases in the country have increased by 299 percent from January to October this year, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Half of BSKE winners in Malabon snub oath-taking

Half of BSKE winners in Malabon snub oath-taking

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A mass oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials was held at the Malabon...
Nation
fbtw
DOH: Doctors should unite after Agbayani&rsquo;s death

DOH: Doctors should unite after Agbayani’s death

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa yesterday called on the medical community to unite following the conviction and death behind...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine railway body capable of handling all train lines, DOTr assures Japanese PM

Philippine railway body capable of handling all train lines, DOTr assures Japanese PM

18 hours ago
The Philippines is capable of training the needed workforce for all existing and upcoming railway lines, the Department of...
Nation
fbtw
Hefty fines for EDSA bus lane violators start November 13

Hefty fines for EDSA bus lane violators start November 13

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will impose stiffer fines on motorists who are not authorized to use the EDSA...
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque residents receive cash, rice aid

Parañaque residents receive cash, rice aid

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
A total of 10,000 Parañaque residents received financial and rice assistance from the national government on Sund...
Nation
fbtw
502 BuCor officers finish training

502 BuCor officers finish training

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections welcomed to its workforce 502 new BuCor officers, who graduated from a seven-month training ye...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with