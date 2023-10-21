^

Nation

Sulu residents benefit from state pension program

Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 6:53pm
Sulu residents benefit from state pension program
An elderly woman affixes her thumbprint to a document acknowledging payment of state social pension from employees of the Bangsamoro social services ministry.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro social services ministry is aiming to release within the year cash grants to 20,563 Tausug and Sama beneficiaries in Sulu province of the national government’s social pension program.

The Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is the conduit of the central office of the Department of Social Services and Development for the Senior Citizens Social Pension, or SocPen allowances, based on a congressional mandate, the Republic Act 9994, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

A pensioner is entitled to a P500 monthly SocPen subsidy, to become P1,000 monthly starting January 2024, as provided for by another law, the RA 11916.

Jidday Buat Lucman, a senior information staff of MSSD-BARMM, told reporters Saturday, a total of 1, 535 pensioners in Sulu’s Panglima Tahil and Lugus towns had each received a total of P3,000 worth of cash pensions, covering the periods January to June 2023, in payouts that started two weeks ago.

“Our ministry is targeting the release of SocPen subsidies to thousands more pensioners in different towns in Sulu soon. This is an activity of the national government, channeled through MSSD-BARMM, for implementation in the autonomous region,” Lucman said.

Lucman said provincial personnel of MSSD-BARMM shall facilitate in the coming weeks the release of SocPen grants to more than 20,000 other beneficiaries in 17 other towns in Sulu, including Jolo, the capital of the province.

Tausug members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, among them the lawyer Hadji Nabil Alfad Tan, said they appreciate the national government’s increase to P1,000 monthly, starting 2024, of the SocPen subsidy to qualified pensioners.

“That’s a big help to our marginalized constituents in Sulu,” Tan said.

vuukle comment

PENSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1,101 Central Luzon BSKE bets get show-cause orders

1,101 Central Luzon BSKE bets get show-cause orders

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
Up to 1,101 candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Central Luzon have been issued show-cause orders...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD eyes 3,000 families as food stamp beneficiaries

DSWD eyes 3,000 families as food stamp beneficiaries

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Before the year ends, the number of Food Stamp Program beneficiaries will increase from the current 100 families to 3,000...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan bettor wins P15.8 million lotto pot

Bulacan bettor wins P15.8 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
A bettor in Bulacan won the P15.8-million jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Cop held for gun discharge, grave threat

Cop held for gun discharge, grave threat

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
A police officer ended up in jail for allegedly indiscriminately firing his gun and threatening a civilian in Las Piñas...
Nation
fbtw
2 injured in Makati elevator accident

2 injured in Makati elevator accident

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
Two people suffered injuries when an elevator malfunctioned in a commercial building in Makati City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Some fratmen in PCCR hazing were drunk &ndash; QCPD

Some fratmen in PCCR hazing were drunk – QCPD

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
ome of the people who allegedly took part in hazing rites that killed Philippine College of Criminology student Ahldryn Lery...
Nation
fbtw
4 hurt in chemical explosion

4 hurt in chemical explosion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Four people were injured in a chemical explosion in Quezon City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
P5.96 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

P5.96 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
legal drugs seized in law enforcement operations valued at P5.96 billion were destroyed in Trece Martires City in Cavite...
Nation
fbtw
Palace issues proclamations declaring holidays

Palace issues proclamations declaring holidays

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in various parts of the country to allow residents to participate...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with