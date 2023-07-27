Basilan town mayor’s trustee shot dead

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A business trustee of a mayor in Basilan was gunned down in this city on Tuesday.

Akran Said, 25, a native of Isabela City, and purseiner fishing operation trustee of Mayor Arsina Nano of Hadji Muhtamad town, was shot at the residence of the suspect, Hadji Rada Kahing, Maj. Alvin Cabayacruz, Police Station 11 commander, said.

Cabayacruz said initial investigation showed that the shooting occurred after Said and Kahing had an argument.

“The victim and the suspect were relatives. Based on our investigation, the motive for the shooting was a personal grudge,” Cabayacruz told journalists. ”It appeared the suspect was jealous of the victim who was designated as trustee of the mayor in the purseiner fishing operation, which the suspect allegedly wants to take over.”

Police said a manhunt for the suspect is underway.