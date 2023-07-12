Man electrocuted to death while fishing in Kidapawan City

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A man died after being electrocuted by an electric fence while fishing in a river in Kidapawan City Monday, an incident that also hurt two others.

Local officials and investigators in the Kidapawan City Police Office told reporters Wednesday Joel Canon was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital.

Two companions who tried to pull Canon away from the electric fence that is encircling a private property in Barangay Paco were also electrocuted and sustained burns.

Relatives of Canon and his two injured friends have urged the police to help them file charges against the owner of the private land for having wired up the fence around the property.