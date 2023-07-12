^

Nation

Man electrocuted to death while fishing in Kidapawan City

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 3:23pm
Man electrocuted to death while fishing in Kidapawan City
This undated file photo shows an arc in Kidapawan City.
File photo

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A man died after being electrocuted by an electric fence while fishing in a river in Kidapawan City Monday, an incident that also hurt two others.

Local officials and investigators in the Kidapawan City Police Office told reporters Wednesday Joel Canon was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital.

Two companions who tried to pull Canon away from the electric fence that is encircling a private property in Barangay Paco were also electrocuted and sustained burns.

Relatives of Canon and his two injured friends have urged the police to help them file charges against the owner of the private land for having wired up the fence around the property.

KIDAPAWAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Traveler bound for Taiwan offloaded

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has ordered a probe into the case of a female traveler who was offloaded after failing to present 10 birth certificates of her relatives.
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Daily water service interruptions in Metro Manila areas starting July 12

LIST: Daily water service interruptions in Metro Manila areas starting July 12

2 days ago
Maynilad Water Services on Monday announced daily water supply interruption in several areas in Metro Manila starting Wednesday...
Nation
fbtw
Negros Oriental gets new cop chief, 100 policemen

Negros Oriental gets new cop chief, 100 policemen

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 days ago
The province of Negros Oriental has a new police chief and an additional 100 policemen to secure the holding of the barangay...
Nation
fbtw

Photo of suspect in DPWH exec’s ambush released

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday released a photograph of the suspect in the shooting of Department of Public Works and Highways legal officer Maria Melliza and her driver Deo Decena.
Nation
fbtw

83 NBI detainees moved to Bilibid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
At least 83 detainees of the National Bureau of Investigation will be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison as the NBI headquarters in Manila will be demolished for the construction of a new building.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

BOC raids showroom over P500 million ‘hot’ cars

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs raided a showroom for storing 87 used luxury cars, with an estimated value of P500 million, that had allegedly been smuggled, a BOC official said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Luzon grid placed on yellow alert

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Momentary power interruptions affected around 500,000 customers of the Manila Electric Co. yesterday following the tripping of the San Lorenzo natural gas power plant, which resulted in the Luzon grid being placed...
Nation
fbtw

Suspect in Mindoro radioman’s slay surrenders

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The alleged gunman in the killing of radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bundoquin in Oriental Mindoro has surrendered, the Department of Justice announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Go visits Quezon City fire victims

Go visits Quezon City fire victims

16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go led a relief operation in Barangay Bagbag, Quezon City on Monday in partnership with Rep. Patrick Vargas and...
Nation
fbtw

2 dead in Pagadian landslide

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Two workers died and another was injured in a landslide in Barangay Balintawak in this city on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with