BARMM regional center transfer OKâ€™d

BARMM regional center transfer OK’d

This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro parliament approved on Monday a bill seeking to relocate the regional capitol from this city to Parang in Maguindanao del Norte.

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the 80-seat Bangsamoro interim parliament, announced yesterday that BTA Bill No. 43 was approved on third and final reading on Monday night.

Parang is seen to provide a more geographically favorable position for the regional government center given its strategic location.

The new regional capitol will house the offices of the wali or ceremonial head of the Bangsamoro government, the chief minister, Bangsamoro parliament and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ministries, offices and agencies.

Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulrauf Macacua said the expected expansion of businesses in Parang, with the transfer of the regional capitol, would generate employment for local residents.

“Providing our people with employment, as part of the BARMM government’s socioeconomic agenda, is parallel with the socioeconomic objectives of the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front,” Macacua said.

Ronald Hallid Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said transferring the seat of the Bangsamoro regional government to Parang is ”like opening a new investment corridor for regional and foreign investors.”