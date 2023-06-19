^

Nation

COA to PAF: Demand Petron complete projects

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) told the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to demand that its partner, Petron Corp., complete projects pending as far back as 2015.

In its 2022 annual audit report on the PAF, the COA noted that of the 53 approved projects funded out of the PAF’s Repair, Maintenance and Construction (RMC) Fund from 2015 to 2018, only 62.26 percent or 33 projects were completed by Petron as of Dec. 31, 2022, while 20 projects are still in various stages of implementation.

The RMC Fund, managed by Petron, pertains to rebates or patronage discounts that the PAF is entitled to from the firm, in accordance with a memorandum of agreement and contract that the Department of National Defense entered into with Petron.

Under the agreement, Petron shall be the exclusive supplier of the petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) requirements of all PAF units nationwide.

A special provision in the contract, however, states that the supplier shall, at its own expense, “repair, maintain, rehabilitate and construct POL facilities and procure additional POL equipment,” equivalent to a certain percentage of the contract, using the RMC Fund.

COA records showed that among the pending projects are the construction of new POL dump facilities, extension of a POL dam, asphalt overlay for a gassing-up area for aircraft, maintenance requirements, and the procurement of hose and gas trucks as well as services for the transportation of POL through sea vessels.

The audit body recommended that the PAF direct its supply officer and its Air Logistics Command (ALC) to require Petron to effect the immediate “delivery of all undelivered equipment” and complete projects funded by RMC Funds from 2015 to 2018.

The COA said the PAF must also issue a supplemental order indicating specific and reasonable timelines for each project and furnish a copy to Petron for its compliance.

In a comment incorporated in the audit report, the PAF said its ALC held a series of meetings with Petron to fasttrack the implementation of RMC projects.

Non-titling of lands

In the same audit report, the COA also called out the PAF over its failure to register under its name the titles of several plots of land.

The COA noted that based on the report submitted by the PAF’s Civil Engineering Services Office (CESO), 85 parcels of land occupied by the PAF’s Tactical Operations Wing West (TOWWEST), with an aggregate value of P128.371 million, remain under the names of various private individuals instead of PAF.

The COA said this exposes the lots to “possible conflicts of title and occupation of third parties, among others.”

The COA noted that the parcels remain untitled under PAF, even if they were recorded as owned lands in the TOWWEST book of accounts.

The COA added that there were also nine more parcels of land valued at P7.998 million that were recorded in the TOWWEST book but had no files or records under CESO.

The PAF should secure certificates of title for land occupied by TOWWEST, reconcile records and make a full disclosure of land assets in the PAF’s financial statements, COA said.

 

COA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batangas town mayor held for guns, explosives

Batangas town mayor held for guns, explosives

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A municipal mayor and his two brothers, one of them a barangay chairman, were among four people arrested for illegal possession...
Nation
fbtw
Transport groups urge government to lift motorcycle taxi limits

Transport groups urge government to lift motorcycle taxi limits

12 hours ago
With poor mass transportation infrastructure in place for the country’s long-suffering commuting public, transport advocates...
Nation
fbtw
Remulla sees pressure on judge to inhibit

Remulla sees pressure on judge to inhibit

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The judge handling the remaining drug case against Leila de Lima may have “felt some pressure” to inhibit himself...
Nation
fbtw
Negros Occidental hog industry losses reach P147.5 million

Negros Occidental hog industry losses reach P147.5 million

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Losses to the swine industry in Negros Occidental due to hog cholera and other diseases have reached P147.5 million.
Nation
fbtw
Setting up of joint PRC-MoLE-BARMM center final

Setting up of joint PRC-MoLE-BARMM center final

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Thousands of Muslim and Christian professionals stand to benefit from the setting up soon of a service facility of the Professional...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274859
            [Title] => Philippines retains Tier 1 ranking vs human trafficking
            [Summary] => The Philippines maintained its Tier 1 ranking for the eighth straight year as it continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts to fight human trafficking, according to the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report released by the US State Department.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804865
            [AuthorName] => Pia Lee-Brago
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274857
            [Title] => Biazon’s remains at Senate, Marine HQ today
            [Summary] => Former lawmaker and military chief Rodolfo Biazon’s remains are scheduled to be transferred to the Senate and Philippine Marines headquarters today.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806421
            [AuthorName] => Ralph Edwin Villanueva
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274854
            [Title] => ‘Powerhouse of prayer’ Philippines urged: Pray for Pope Francis
            [Summary] => Believing that the Philippines is a “powerhouse of prayer,” Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday asked Filipinos to pray for Pope Francis’ health.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804762
            [AuthorName] => Evelyn Macairan
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274851
            [Title] => American held for threat to kill political rival
            [Summary] => A Florida man who once ran for a congressional seat was arrested in Manila for allegedly threatening to kill his political rival, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804762
            [AuthorName] => Evelyn Macairan
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/1_2023-06-18_21-56-17258_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274849
            [Title] => 1 dead, 2 hurt in Tondo shooting
            [Summary] => A woman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

)

abtest

Philippines retains Tier 1 ranking vs human trafficking

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines maintained its Tier 1 ranking for the eighth straight year as it continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts to fight human trafficking, according to the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report...
Nation
fbtw

Biazon’s remains at Senate, Marine HQ today

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Former lawmaker and military chief Rodolfo Biazon’s remains are scheduled to be transferred to the Senate and Philippine Marines headquarters today.
Nation
fbtw

‘Powerhouse of prayer’ Philippines urged: Pray for Pope Francis

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Believing that the Philippines is a “powerhouse of prayer,” Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday asked Filipinos to pray for Pope Francis’ health.
Nation
fbtw
American held for threat to kill political rival

American held for threat to kill political rival

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
A Florida man who once ran for a congressional seat was arrested in Manila for allegedly threatening to kill his political...
Nation
fbtw

1 dead, 2 hurt in Tondo shooting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
A woman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with