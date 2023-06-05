^

PAL International flights moved to NAIA Terminal 1

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — International flights of flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will begin departing and arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 effective June 16.

The move aims to ease passenger congestion at all NAIA terminals, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co said they would provide free shuttles for two months to pick up passengers who may inadvertently head to the old terminal assignment for PAL.

Co said the MIAA’s Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization or STAR program is in its final phase.

“This is a result of our continuous coordination with airlines and ground handlers to minimize instances of misrouted passengers,” he said.

All domestic flights of AirAsia Philippines will be transferred to NAIA Terminal 2 starting July 1.

Upon completion of the STAR program, Co said NAIA Terminal 2 would be home to all domestic operations of PAL, AirAsia and Royal Air Philippines.

Cebu Pacific’s domestic flights will continue to operate to and from the NAIA Terminals 3 and 4.

The MIAA is working to expand the capacity of the NAIA Terminal 2, according to Co.

