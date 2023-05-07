^

Nation

Group seeks help from CHR after Negros farmer’s death

Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 2:35pm
Group seeks help from CHR after Negros farmerâ€™s death
Latest TESDA figures show that there are only 399 farmer field school programs nationwide.
File photo / TESDA

MANILA, Philippines — Peasant group Tanggol Magsasaka is asking the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the death of a farmer in Negros Occidental, who was shot dead after allegedly being beaten by military forces last week.

“We are asking the CHR to extend help to the bereaved family of farmer Crispin Tingal Jr. and provide them with due assistance," Tanggol Magsasaka said in a statement Sunday.

According to them, September 21 Movement said Crispin Tingal Jr. was on his way home after a fish production seminar by the Kabankalan City Agriculture Office on May 3 when the incident happened allegedly involving the 94th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army. Tingal is being accused of being a member of the New People’s Army, but his family denies the claim. 

He was tied up before being abused and killed, while one of his sons was chased but left unscathed despite being targeted by a gunshot as well.  

Aside from working as a farmer, Tingal is also a member of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines and is an active participant in livelihood programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He left behind seven children. 

The gunshots echoed through the community and Tingal’s family, along with 38 others, evacuated to a site in Sitio, Paloypoy in Barangay Hilamonan. Meanwhile, another 65 families also had to evacuate Sitio Ulo-Tuburan in Barangay Buenavista in Himamaylan due to clashes with military forces. 

A statement from the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Visayas Command on Saturday said a “series of government-initiated armed encounters” happened in the region from May 4 to 5, noting that it led to the death of a number of indivdiuals it accused of being "terrorists" but did not provide evidence of their affiliation.

