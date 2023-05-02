^

Nation

Man nabbed for fake gun

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2023 | 12:00am

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — Armed with a replica gun, a 59-year-old man allegedly threatened to shoot a resident in Pulilan town in this province on Sunday.

Responding police officers arrested Edwin Tolentino, who reportedly hurled invectives while pointing the gun at Arjay Cruz in Barangay Poblacion.

The commotion alerted the residents, who sought the help of the police.

The officers found the suspect holding a gun, which turned out to be a replica, and brought him to the police station for proper disposition.

GUN

NABBED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

By James Relativo | 3 days ago
Instead of transport and traffic updates, a Facebook page formerly controlled by the local government of Davao City is now...
Nation
fbtw
'For all workers': LRT-2, MRT-3 to give free rides to adults on Labor Day 2023

'For all workers': LRT-2, MRT-3 to give free rides to adults on Labor Day 2023

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Railway passengers can save up on their commute come Monday, with the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 and the Metro Rail Transit-Line...
Nation
fbtw
3 vloggers charged for kidnap prank

3 vloggers charged for kidnap prank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Three vloggers learned the hard way not to stage dangerous pranks for the sake of generating views from the public.
Nation
fbtw
LTO chief ready to face House probe

LTO chief ready to face House probe

By Bella Cariaso | 4 days ago
Land Transportation Office chief Jay Art Tugade yesterday welcomed the planned inquiry by the House of Representatives into...
Nation
fbtw

59,587 cops deployed for Labor Day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police will deploy 59,587 police officers for today’s Labor Day rallies.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pasay swelters with 43 degrees Celsius heat index

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The heat index in Pasay City reached 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Nation
fbtw

Quezon City launches Minecraft education challenge for students

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government has launched a game-based contest for students on designing climate change solutions.
Nation
fbtw

7,500 Bilibid inmates set for transfer

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A total of 7,500 inmates of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa are expected to be transferred to other penal farms this year, the Bureau of Corrections said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

‘Northern Samar clash fatalities major blow to CPP-NPA’

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army suffered a major blow with the death of seven suspected guerrillas in a firefight in Bobon, Northern Samar on Sunday, the military said yes...
Nation
fbtw

Marcos: No government takeover in solving power woes

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government will take part in addressing power outages in Negros and Panay, but will not resort to a takeover to solve the problem, President Marcos said on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with