Man nabbed for fake gun

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — Armed with a replica gun, a 59-year-old man allegedly threatened to shoot a resident in Pulilan town in this province on Sunday.

Responding police officers arrested Edwin Tolentino, who reportedly hurled invectives while pointing the gun at Arjay Cruz in Barangay Poblacion.

The commotion alerted the residents, who sought the help of the police.

The officers found the suspect holding a gun, which turned out to be a replica, and brought him to the police station for proper disposition.