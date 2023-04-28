^

Nation

Delivery riders seen to benefit from national ID, says firm

Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 8:23pm
Delivery riders seen to benefit from national ID, says firm
This 2021 file photo shows a Grab delivery rider
The Freeman, file

MANILA, Philippines – Government efforts to provide delivery riders with PhilSys IDs (PhilIDs) have gained the support of one of the country's major transport and delivery companies.

Grab Philippines on Friday said it will work with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to ensure that all their delivery riders secure their national IDs so they can take advantage of the many benefits such official document provides.

”The company wants to do its part to help the government in its national ID registration drive as it recognizes how this can benefit our delivery-partners,” said Grab Philippines Director for Public Affairs Atty. Sherielysse Bonifacio.

“The national IDs provide our delivery-partners with more than just a reliable means of identification; it will also make it easier for them to avail of government services and benefits,” Bonifacio added.

The DTI together with the PSA launched earlier this week the Institutional PhilSys Registration of Delivery-Riders, a program that Deputy National Statistician Fred Sollesta said “is aligned with PSA’s mission to prioritize the registration of beneficiaries of various government social protection program in support to this administration’s eight-point economic agenda that aims to promote business-friendly environment, boost competitiveness and address poverty and equality.”

“To realize the full potential of PhilSys, I highly encourage our partners to also integrate with Philsys and take advantage of the various authentication services that PSA will be developing. This will allow our delivery riders to enjoy the conveniences and benefits of having a digital ID,” Sollesta added.

For her part, DTI Assistant Secretary Mary Jean Pacheco explained that the roll out of the national ID system is one of the critical components in the DTI’s e-commerce roadmap.

Included among the strategies in the DTI e-commerce roadmap is the hastening of e-government initiatives across the e-commerce system. The two priorities listed under the strategy are to “promote streamlining and automation in government and a pleasant user experience on online public services” and to “fast-track the implementation of the Philippine Identification System.”

Bonifacio stressed that “as the developer of a super app — a platform used by commuters, consumers and e-commerce merchants — Grab knows firsthand how technology and innovation can help contribute to the growth of the Philippine digital economy, which is why we are bullish about the future.”

Data from the PSA shows that as of March 31, 77.97 million Filipinos have already registered for the PhilIDs. The figure represents 84.7% of PSA’s target.

GRABTRIKE

NATIONAL ID

PHILSYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH says masks not a must

As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH says masks not a must

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Department of Health yesterday disputed circulating reports on the revival of the mandatory face mask policy in the National...
Nation
fbtw

MMDA: No changes in number coding

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has not made any changes in the number coding scheme.
Nation
fbtw
Water service interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite until May 16

Water service interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite until May 16

1 day ago
Parts of Metro Manila and Cavite will experience water service interruptions daily starting this week until May 16, 2023,...
Nation
fbtw
3 Filipinos dead in Taiwan fire &ndash; Bello

3 Filipinos dead in Taiwan fire – Bello

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Three Filipinos died and five others were injured after a fire struck a food factory in Taiwan, Manila Economic and Cultural...
Nation
fbtw

MOA on Caliraya-Lumot watershed rehab signed

21 hours ago
The National Power Corp. has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Climate Change Commission for the rehabilitation of 25 hectares of denuded upland forest within the Caliraya-Lumot watershed forest reserve in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. admin appoints new Sugar board administrator

Marcos Jr. admin appoints new Sugar board administrator

8 hours ago
Azcona previously represented the interest of sugar planters on the SRA board.
Nation
fbtw
Philippines still Vietnam's largest rice market in 2022

Philippines still Vietnam's largest rice market in 2022

November 5, 2022 - 2:18pm
The Philippines remained the biggest importer of rice from Vietnam from January to September this year, the Vietnamese government...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production

Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production

July 23, 2021 - 4:30pm
The Philippines became the world's first country Friday to approve the commercial production of genetically modified...
Nation
fbtw
Syngenta takes Philippine agriculture to greater heights with approval of 2 products for drone use
Sponsored

Syngenta takes Philippine agriculture to greater heights with approval of 2 products for drone use

May 6, 2021 - 9:32am
Use of drone technology also helps ensure the farmers’ safety, since handling and application of insecticides will now...
Nation
fbtw
Community gardens can help feed people post-pandemic

Community gardens can help feed people post-pandemic

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | May 8, 2020 - 9:17am
An agriculturist said community quarantines could provide a potential boost to urban farming and backyard gardening, which...
Nation
fbtw
Rapid rice grain dryer picked as best invention

Rapid rice grain dryer picked as best invention

By Rainier Allan Ronda | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
A rapid rice grain dryer that uses hi-tech fluidized bed technology developed by engineers from the Department of Agriculture-Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with