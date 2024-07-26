Navy cadet dies after falling from new Senate building

3D rendered model of the New Senate building in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Navy cadet died after falling from the construction site of the new Senate building in Taguig City.

The Senate on Friday confirmed that a person fell from their building, but withheld the identity of the individual, whose family has yet to be informed of the death. A separate police report showed that the victim was a 23-year old male Philippine Navy applicant.

“It is with deep sorrow and concern that we confirm the tragic incident that occurred last night involving an individual who fell from the construction site of the new Senate building,” Senate spokesperson Arnel Bañas said in a statement.

Bañas said the man snuck into the construction site Thursday night, July 25 at 9 p.m. as workers were leaving the building.

“The deceased was reportedly chased by a companion and the security guards but could not be found. The security team searched the area and reviewed the CCTV but were not able to locate the person,” Bañas said.

The victim died after falling from the north tower at approximately 10:00 p.m.

“The Senate is taking this matter very seriously. We extend our full support to the on-going investigation to find out the actual circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” the Senate spokesperson said.

Senate President Francis Escudero has been informed of the incident, who ordered a full investigation of the incident and a review of the site protocols.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).