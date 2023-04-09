^

Nation

More than 130,000 passengers flock to ports on Easter Sunday morning

Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 5:18pm
More than 130,000 passengers flock to ports on Easter Sunday morning
This photo released on April 7 shows personnel of Philippine Coast Guard Basilan station inspecting vessels at the Lamitan Port during Holy Week.
Philippine Coast Guard release

MANILA, Philippines — More than 130,000 passengers flocked to different ports across the country on Easter Sunday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

From 6:00 a.m. to noon of Sunday, the PCG said it logged 74,250 outbound passengers and 59,107 inbound passengers in ports nationwide.

The PCG has deployed 2,798 frontline personnel in 15 of its districts to inspect 418 vessels and 1,811 motorbancas.

The Coast Guard placed its districts, stations and sub-stations on heightened alert to manage the expected influx of passengers during the Holy Week from April 2 to 10.

It said this status will also cover the period of summer vacation, until end of May, when local tourists are expected to travel by sea for recreational purposes.

As early as Holy Wednesday, some offices declared half day work to give way to Filipinos coming home to provinces to celebrate Holy Week with their families.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday were declared regular holidays, with Black Saturday declared as special non-working day.

Day of Valor fell on Easter Sunday, but President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared April 10 as holiday in the spirit of “holiday economics” or to allow Filipinos have more time to spend with their families, which in turn spurs the economy. — Kristine Joy Patag

HOLY WEEK 2023

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Three die of drowning during Good Friday in Batangas

Three die of drowning during Good Friday in Batangas

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 day ago
Three people died of drowning in separate locations here during the observance of the Good Friday, police said. 
Nation
fbtw

4 hurt, 194 families homeless in Quezon City fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Four people were injured and at least 194 families were left homeless in a fire that broke out in a shantytown in Quezon City on Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

By Roel PareÃ±o | 3 days ago
The death toll from a fire that hit a ferry off Basilan rose to 31 after the remains of three more passengers were recov...
Nation
fbtw

Printing press fire leaves 4 dead

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
Four workers died when a printing press exploded and caught fire in Valenzuela City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

5 drown in Camarines Sur family outing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Five people drowned, one was rescued while another remained missing during a family outing in San Jose, Camarines Sur yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Seven dead in Taytay, Rizal fire: police

Seven dead in Taytay, Rizal fire: police

22 minutes ago
Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippines capital, police said.
Nation
fbtw

Typhoid cases rise 101%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
An increase in typhoid cases was recorded in the country since January, the Department of Health has reported.
Nation
fbtw
No jackpot winners in 6/55, 6/45 lotto draws

No jackpot winners in 6/55, 6/45 lotto draws

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
No one won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto and 6/45 Mega Lotto draws on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbtw
3,000 PCG personnel deployed at ports &nbsp;

3,000 PCG personnel deployed at ports  

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Around 3,000 Philippine Coast Guard personnel have been deployed at various ports to ensure the safety of passengers returning...
Nation
fbtw

P1.7 billion calamity fund released

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government released P1.68 billion in calamity fund in the first quarter of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with