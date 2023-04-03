^

3 killed, 7 arrested in clash with Dawlah Islamiya

April 3, 2023 | 8:17am
MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Three local terrorists were killed while a member of the police Special Action Force was wounded in an encounter before dawn Sunday in Bubong town in Lanao del Sur.

In separate statements Monday, the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office reported that seven accomplices of the slain Dawlah Islamiya members were subsequently arrested by police and soldiers who managed to cordon their location in Barangay Matampay Dimaraw as the gunfight ensued.

The cadavers of Bashir Marcarangcat, Sowaib Marcarangcat, and Abdulatip Ripag, were immediately claimed and buried by relatives.

The wounded Police Cpl. Celso Tingcang was rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center here for treatment.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters Monday the raiding team was to search the suspects' hideout for firearms and drugs based on a court order, but they pulled out guns, sparking a brief firefight.

Nobleza identified the arrested suspects as Sultan Macalawan Macarambon Maulana, Nasrudin Acob, Salik Maulana, Anwar Aragon, Acmali Sarip, Aslani Ripag and Saynolla Tigunogon.

Police forensic experts found in their hideout four assault rifles, two pistols, a rocket-propelled grenade and some P60,000 worth of shabu.

Local executives and senior members of different municipal peace and order councils in Lanao del Sur told reporters the seven suspects detained were involved in criminal activities, including extortion and sale of firearms and explosives.

