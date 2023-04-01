^

Nation

PNP arrests suspect in DLSU-Dasmariñas robbery-homicide case

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 4:22pm
PNP arrests suspect in DLSU-DasmariÃ±as robbery-homicide case
The authorities identified the suspect as Angelito Erlano, also known as "Kulet," who was accosted by police officials at around 10:40 a.m. today, Saturday.
Photo courtesy of PTV4

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police arrested the suspect in the controversial robbery with homicide case, a crime which took the life of 24-year-old De La Salle University-Dasmariñas student Leanne Duguesing.

The authorities identified the suspect as Angelito Erlano, also known as "Kulet," who was accosted by police officials at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

"PNP has taken custody of suspect Erlano after the PNP launched a massive hot pursuit operation for his arrest in the gruesome crime he committed against a De La Salle student," according to a statement released by acting chief public information officer PCol. Redrico Maranan.

"The Dasmariñas City Police Station disclosed that a hot pursuit operation was conducted by the operatives of Dasmariñas City Police Station and Cavite Provincial Intelligence Unit which led to the identification of the suspect and the location of his house on March 29, 2023, at around 11:30 p.m., in Brgy. San Nicholas 2, Dasmarinas City, Cavite, through the backtracking of CCTV footages."

Duguesing was found dead with 14 stab wounds in her Cavite dormitory room last Tuesday after the suspect allegedly killed her. She was discovered by the caretaker of her dorm at around 4:40 p.m. when the student's classmate asked if she was in her room.

The DLSU-D administration earlier vowed to tighten security measures after the incident, allowing increased police visibility and security marshals near dorms outside the school.

According to PCol. Christopher Olazo, provincial director of the Cavite Police Provincial Office, the police recovered a black shirt with a white stripe and a blue t-shirt marked with a trademark eagle. The said item is believevd to have been used by the suspect during the commission of the crime. 

The PNP also found a black backpack with a Sena brand, an item believed to be owned by the victim.

During the hot pursuit operations in Purok 4, Brgy. Victory Reyes, Dasmariñas City, PNP tracker teams were able to identify the whereabouts of Erlano and was immediately arrested.

The suspect has previous involvements in other robbery cases according to police records.

"We condemn this heinous crime and we will ensure that the perpetrator will be put behind bars and be punished for the crime he committed," said PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., this while commending the efforts of the PRO4A and Cavite PPO.

"We also thank the public for the cooperation they made with the authorities and for the information that have provided for the arrest of the suspect."

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. likewise commended the members of the PRO4A, being led by PBGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, stressing their "swift action" in solving the heinous crime.

A P1.1 million-reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Erlano was early set up after Cavite 4th district Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. and Dasmariñas Mayor Jennifer Barzaga contributed P100,000 each while the city government offered P300,000.

CAVITE

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY-DASMARINAS

HOMICIDE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

ROBBERY
Recommended
