DLSU-DasmariÃ±as tightens security measures after killing of graduating student in dorm

DLSU-Dasmariñas tightens security measures after killing of graduating student in dorm

Members of the academic community of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas wear black on campus ahead of its prayer vigil for a student found dead with stab wounds this week, March 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the killing of one of its students, De La Salle University Dasmariñas has vowed to tighten security measures by allowing increased police visibility and deploying security marshals near dormitories outside campus.

In a statement on Wednesday, university president Francisco "Sockie" de la Rosa said it will coordinate with the city government of Dasmariñas to "tighten security measures through heightened police visibility."

The university said it will also work with the city government in inspecting nearby dormitories where several students reside.

Leanne Duguesing, a graduating DLSU-D student, was stabbed to death on Tuesday by an unidentified man who entered the dormitory where she stayed.

A statement by the Cavite Police Provincial Office revealed that Duguesing’s body was discovered without lower garments and with scattered blood by the dormitory’s caretaker.

The suspect was caught on CCTV footage climbing up the rooftop of an adjacent dormitory before entering the second floor of the dormitory where the victim’s room was located at 1 a.m., the police’s statement read.

The university has also deployed its own security personnel to dormitories and establishments near the school.

"When you are outside the campus and your house, please take measures to keep safe,” the university urged its students.

“Set your gadgets to readily respond to emergencies, inform trusted persons of your location, and as much as possible, be with trusted friends and classmates while investigation of the incident is ongoing,” its statement added.

The DLSU-D academic community called for justice over Duguesing’s death in a prayer vigil on Thursday.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla has offered a P300,000-reward for information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. has also put out a P300,000-reward for those who can identify and bring the suspect to authorities.