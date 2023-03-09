^

UPCAT applications now open

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines yesterday opened the applications for the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) for freshmen intake for the academic year 2024-2025.

Those who wish to take the UPCAT on June 3 or 4 have until April 15 to submit their Form 1, which contains personal information, program choices and other details.

Applications are done through https://upcat2024online.up.edu.ph.

After taking the test, applicants will have to revisit the portal in September to fill out their grades in Form 2B and submit a hard copy of their Form 137 or the permanent school record.

“All applications are to be done online. Applicants need to encode their grades from Grades 8, 9, 10 and 11 in the UPCAT online portal. Though applicants may still be in Grade 11 when they apply, exam takers will encode their grades online only in September 2023 when Grade 11 grades are final,” the university said in an earlier advisory.

UP suspended the pen-and-paper test for three years due to the COVID pandemic.

