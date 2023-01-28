^

Nation

Bloody feud among Basilan MNLF, MILF groups settled

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 5:31pm
Bloody feud among Basilan MNLF, MILF groups settled
Rajan Abdulrahman and Mohammad Muddalan first prayed together before signing the peace agreement that ended years of hostility between their groups.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two rival groups in Lamitan City forged a truce Friday, ending years of animosity that exacted fatalities on both sides.

The leaders of the two groups, Rajan Abdulrahman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Mohammad Muddalan, a senior member of the Moro National Liberation Front, reconciled through the intercession of the Lamitan City local government unit and other peace advocacy groups in Basilan province.

Brig. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters here Saturday he is thankful to Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay, the Lamitan City Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office for cooperating in resolving the clan war amicably.

“This is a good development. We ought to help sustain the enforcement of the peace accord reached by both sides to keep the peace in the areas where they had encounters in the past,” Guyguyon said.

The groups of Abdulrahman and Muddallan, who is chairman of Barangay Parangbasak in Lamitan City, figured in deadly clashes in years past that had repeatedly displaced hundreds of innocent villagers.

Reports reaching the Bangsamoro regional government center here stated that the bloody gunfights between the two groups were sparked by deep-seated political differences and territorial disputes.

Furigay said credit for the settlement of the Abdulrahman-Mudalan conflict must also go to the Bangsamoro Ministry of Public Order and Safety, to the top leaders of the MILF and the MNLF in Basilan, to the international peacekeeping entity Nonviolent Peaceforce that supports the Mindanao peace process, and the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion.

Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, regional spokesperson, said Saturday their chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, is thankful to the parties that helped reconcile the groups of Abdulrahman and Muddalan.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
What we know so far: Movements in Manila&rsquo;s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

What we know so far: Movements in Manila’s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Local social media was abuzz with concerns about two heritage structures in Manila at risk of getting demolished.
Nation
fbtw
abtest
Barangay chief punches MMDA employee

Barangay chief punches MMDA employee

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 3 days ago
A barangay chairman in Tondo, Manila was accused of punching an employee of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Nation
fbtw

Bus crashes into 15 vehicles; 1 dead, 12 hurt

By Jennifer Rendon | 18 hours ago
A delivery driver of a water refilling station was killed and 12 other persons were injured when a Ceres Transport bus plowed into 15 vehicles in Janiuay, Iloilo on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Cop in detention for killing couple in Butuan City

Cop in detention for killing couple in Butuan City

By John Unson | 4 days ago
Nolasco is a member of the municipal police force in nearby Dinagat town in Agusan del Sur.
Nation
fbtw
Cebu cop nabbed for extortion

Cebu cop nabbed for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A policeman who allegedly extorted money from a motorist was arrested in Cebu City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 MILF groups locked in bloody territorial disputes

2 MILF groups locked in bloody territorial disputes

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The police and military have separately assured to help the Moro Islamic Liberation Front settle the recurring gunfights between...
Nation
fbtw
New 6th Infantry Division commander assumes post

New 6th Infantry Division commander assumes post

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
A new commander of the Army’s largest division in the country assumed Friday, replacing a predecessor who just got to...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima eyes filing habeas corpus plea &nbsp;

De Lima eyes filing habeas corpus plea  

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The camp of detained former senator Leila de Lima is studying the possible filing of a petition for a writ of habeas corpus...
Nation
fbtw
Student held for school bomb threat

Student held for school bomb threat

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
A 22-year-old Grade 8 student was responsible for the bomb scare that hit the Ponciano Bernardo High School in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw

Woman caught posing as PNP chief’s kin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A woman who is wanted for soliciting money using the Facebook account of a relative of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with