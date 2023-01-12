Muntinlupa vlogger held for sexual assault

MANILA, Philippines — A vlogger was arrested in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday after he posted a video of himself picking up a minor and bringing her to a motel.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Mayor Ruffy Biazon said a foreigner, known as “Mr. Pogi German,” was nabbed after posting a vlog where he supposedly picked up a girl in the city.

The video, which lasted 19 minutes, showed the vlogger talking to an 18-year-old girl, whom he brought to a motel in Alabang where the alleged sexual assault happened.

The suspect is facing charges of rape and violation of Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.

The victim will undergo psychological assessment, Biazon said.

The city council has declared the vlogger as persona non grata.