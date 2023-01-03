^

Dinagat activates public safety protocols amid LPA threat

January 3, 2023 | 1:40pm
This handout photo from the local government of San Jose, Dinagat Islands shows a Bureau of Fire Protection officer monitoring riverbanks and landslide prone areas on December 26, 2022.
LGU-San Jose, Dinagat Islands Facebook page

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines (Philippine News Agency— The Dinagat Islands provincial government has activated its public safety protocols to address the threat of the low pressure area (LPA) that continues to affect the place.

As of Tuesday morning, the province, including other parts of the Caraga Region, continues to experience cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the trough of the LPA.

Local officials warned residents of possible flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rains while coastal areas are also alerted of moderate to rough seas due to strong winds.

Most parts of the region, including the Dinagat Islands, were placed under heavy rainfall warnings.

On Monday afternoon, Vice Gov. Benglen Ecleo, acting as the officer-in-charge of the province, signed an executive order activating the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMC), the MDRRMCs and the Barangay DRRMCs under blue code alert status.

“To ensure the timely facilitation of response and humanitarian assistance to all affected sectors in the Dinagat Islands, the relevant response clusters are activated which shall also report to local emergency operations centers,” the EO said.

The MDRRMCs and BDRRMCs in the province were also ordered to assess areas recently hit by the shear line and closely monitor areas susceptible to floods and landslides.

“Preemptive evacuation of residents along landslide, flood, and coastal areas shall be at the discretion of the MDRRMCs and BDRRMCs,” the EO said.

All line agencies of the government, including the health, social services, public works, and other concerned instrumentalities in the province were also advised to be on alert and to observe the safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense(OCD) reported on Tuesday that floods in Tubod, Lanao Del Norte have affected 1,044 families.

It added that these affected families, equivalent to 5,220 persons, are residents of 13 barangays in the locality. 

—  Philippine News Agency/ Alexander Lopez with Priam Nepomuceno

