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No mass shooting at DLSU-D, police say as rumors spread online

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 6:41pm
No mass shooting at DLSU-D, police say as rumors spread online
A security officer checks a vehicle at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas in Cavite in a photo posted Aug. 24, 2026, as the university reinforces campus security measures.
De La Salle University-Dasmariñas via FB

MANILA, Philippines — Dasmariñas police denied social media reports of an alleged mass shooting at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas

In a statement October 1, Thursday, the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station said it found no evidence to support the claims.

"The public is therefore advised to refrain from sharing or reposting unverified information that may cause unnecessary alarm and confusion," the police station said.

The statement came after claims circulated online and in group chats alleging that a mass shooting had taken place at the university, with some posts also claiming there were fatalities.

Police said the information was inaccurate.

Separate discovery. The police unit also addressed a separate incident involving the discovery of a body inside a vehicle on the evening of September 30 within the premises of the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute in Barangay Burol Main.

Police stressed that the incident at the De La Salle University campus was unrelated to the alleged mass shooting at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas.

"Such information is inaccurate and misleading," police said.

"The Dasmariñas CCS assures the public that appropriate police actions have been undertaken regarding the reported information. Official and verified information will be released through proper channels as necessary," it added.

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

DLSU

MASS SHOOTING

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