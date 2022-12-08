^

Nation

Soldier shot dead by colleague

Jennifer Rendon - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2022 | 12:00am

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — A soldier was gunned down by his fellow soldier at the wake of their colleague in Barangay Pinamalatican in Sigma, Capiz on Tuesday night.

S/Sgt. Mariano Daran, 43, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the Mambusao District Hospital.

The suspect, Cpl. Joemarie Fermaran, 41, was arrested.

The two soldiers, both of the 12th Infantry Battalion, were part of the team that secured the wake of Sgt. Regie Glendro, who was killed in an ambush in Sipalay, Negros Occidental on Nov. 24.

Capt. Marvin Balmes, Sigma police chief, said the suspect was preparing for duty as one of the honor guards when the victim confronted him.

Witnesses said Fermaran shot Daran following a heated argument.

Probers said 22 bullet shells for a caliber 5.56mm rifle were recovered at the scene.

