3 slain in Maguindanao attack

John Unson - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2022 | 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three militiamen were killed while two others were wounded in an attack by local terrorists in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte before dawn yesterday.

Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozada and Dondon Ahito of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit-Active Auxiliary died at the scene of the incident that occurred in Barangay Edcor.

The victims were part of a team that secured engineers who were repairing a bridge damaged by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Two others – Arnel Cayanan and Calbertson Baggay – were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Authorities expressed belief the assailants could be members of Dawlah Islamiya, whose two members were killed in a police operation in Barangay Rosary Heights, Cotabato City on Sunday.

MAGUINDANAO
Recommended
