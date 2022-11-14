Suspect in Taguig school bomb threat identified

MANILA, Philippines — Police have identified the person responsible for a hoax bomb threat at a school in Taguig City last week.

A security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in a phone interview with The STAR that they have identified the suspect who caused panic at the Signal Village National High School following the bomb scare.

The source said the suspect was the one behind a Facebook account named Sofia Smith who warned that students of the school would be killed in an explosion.

The school administration immediately suspended classes following the bomb threat.

Police went to the scene but did not find any explosive device.

Reports said the suspect is a girl, who is also a student of the school in Taguig.

City police chief Col. Robert Baesa declined to give details about the case as the local government is set to come out with a statement today.