^

Nation

Decapitated body found in Misamis town

Gerry Lee Gorit - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2022 | 12:00am

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Police found a decapitated body in a grassy area in Purok 4, Barangay Calamcam in Talisayan, Misamis Oriental on Wednesday.

Maj. Arnold Gaabucayan, town police chief, identified the victim as Paterno Talines.

The body of the victim, which bore stab wounds, was discovered by one of his neighbors around 20 meters from his residence.

Initial investigation showed the suspect, Junjun Casiño, 34, stabbed the victim during a drinking session on Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred after the two had an argument regarding their share in the income of their construction business, in which the two were partners.

Police said two bolos and a  wooden scabbard were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt for Casiño is ongoing.

JUNJUN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senior citizens oppose quarrying in Albay, back Rosals

Senior citizens oppose quarrying in Albay, back Rosals

9 hours ago
A group of senior citizens in Albay province have joined the crusade to protect the people’s vote and called for a continuous...
Nation
fbtw

Cedric Lee testifies in Vhong’s bail hearing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Businessman Cedric Lee was presented yesterday as the first witness of the prosecution during the hearing of the petition for bail filed by comedian Vhong Navarro in connection with the rape complaint he is facing...
Nation
fbtw

Preacher arrested for rape

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
A preacher of a religious sect accused of sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl was arrested in Quezon City at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Engineer shot dead

By Ed Amoroso | 22 hours ago
A site engineer of a telecommunications company was gunned down in Barangay Lingsat in this city on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Pyramid scam brains dies in Bilibid

Pyramid scam brains dies in Bilibid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Jachob “Coco” Rasuman, who was sentenced to life in prison over a multibillion-peso pyramiding scam, died of a...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Ati community in Romblon gets machines to process corn and cassava

Ati community in Romblon gets machines to process corn and cassava

3 hours ago
The IP community received a corn-milling machine, cassava pulverizer, and platform weighing scale.
Nation
fbtw
P12 million marijuana seized in Caloocan

P12 million marijuana seized in Caloocan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Anti-narcotics officers confiscated yesterday at least 100 kilos of marijuana with an estimated street value of P12 million...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila mayors OK motorcycle lane on Commonwealth

Metro Manila mayors OK motorcycle lane on Commonwealth

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
The Metro Manila Council composed of mayors in the National Capital Region yesterday approved the designation of a lane exclusive...
Nation
fbtw
Court allows Ragos to testify in De Lima case

Court allows Ragos to testify in De Lima case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
A Muntinlupa City court has allowed former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, who earlier recanted...
Nation
fbtw
No vax, no entry in Caloocan cemeteries

No vax, no entry in Caloocan cemeteries

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
To prevent the transmission of COVID-19 during the observance of Undas or the Filipino tradition of visiting the dead, the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with