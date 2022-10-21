Decapitated body found in Misamis town

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Police found a decapitated body in a grassy area in Purok 4, Barangay Calamcam in Talisayan, Misamis Oriental on Wednesday.

Maj. Arnold Gaabucayan, town police chief, identified the victim as Paterno Talines.

The body of the victim, which bore stab wounds, was discovered by one of his neighbors around 20 meters from his residence.

Initial investigation showed the suspect, Junjun Casiño, 34, stabbed the victim during a drinking session on Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred after the two had an argument regarding their share in the income of their construction business, in which the two were partners.

Police said two bolos and a wooden scabbard were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt for Casiño is ongoing.