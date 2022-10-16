No need to raise Taalâ€™s alert level â€“ Phivolcs

No need to raise Taal’s alert level – Phivolcs

Phivolcs said the bursts lasted for one to two minutes.

MANILA, Philippines — Six phreatomagmatic bursts have been recorded in Taal Volcano since Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The agency said there are no indications that the parameters are increasing to warrant raising the volcano’s alert level.

Taal remains under Alert Level 1. This means it is still in abnormal condition and sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may occur.

Phivolcs said the emissions were relatively low compared to those recorded earlier this year.

Twenty-six volcanic earthquakes and low-level background tremors as well as upwelling of hot volcanic fluid in the main crater lake were also observed.

Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emission on Oct. 13 was recorded at 3,882 tons per day.

Plume emissions rose up to 2,400 meters.

As Taal remains under Alert Level 1, Phivolcs said entry into the Taal Volcano island and the permanent danger zone is strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to strengthen preparedness and contingency measures in case of the volcano’s renewed unrest.

A series of phreatomagmatic eruptions in March prompted residents of high-risk barangays in Batangas to evacuate their homes.