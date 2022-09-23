P1.1 million worth of imported cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Sur

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police seized P1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes two men were to deliver to a buyer in Labangan town in Zamboanga del Sur Thursday.

Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9 also arrested Adsar Modapil Buhari, 29, while unloading from a vehicle 34 boxes of Indonesian-made San Marino cigarettes in Purok Gutob in Barangay Old Labangan in Labangan town.

Major William Maisog of CIDG-9's Regional Special Operation Team said Friday the operation that resulted in the prompt interception of the smuggled cigarettes was premised on tips by vigilant residents of Labangan municipality.

Buhari’s companion, Mohammad Yasser Ismael Nakan, had escaped just as CIDG 9 agents and personnel of the Labangan Municipal Police Station were closing in, guided by tipsters, among them barangay officials.

Maisog said the confiscated P1.1 million worth of imported cigarettes shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition.

He said the anti-smuggling operation was assisted by units of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office.