PNP: 149 crimes vs female students in 2 months

The PNP gave the reminder after it recorded 149 crimes against female students from July 1 to Aug. 31.

MANILA, Philippines — Students should always be vigilant with their surroundings to avoid being victims of crimes, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin did not give details but said a majority of the cases are rape, mostly in the National Capital Region.

Other prevalent cases were acts of lasciviousness and violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act.

“Our intention is not to create panic but we caution the students to always be vigilant around their environment,”Azurin said in a statement.

Azurin said children should follow their parents, especially if they were told not to trust strangers.

The PNP is coordinating with the Department of Education to ensure the safety of students with the resumption of face-to-face classes.