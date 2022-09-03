Cebu lawyer, son hurt in ambush

SOCO personnel check the car of lawyer Karen Gonzales who was waylaid along Hernan Cortes street in Barangay Banilad in Mandaue, Cebu yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — A lawyer at the Cebu Port Authority and her son were wounded in an ambush in Mandaue City on Thursday.

Karen Quinanola-Gonzales, 43, was driving home with her son Jeremy Keith, 19, when they were waylaid by motorcycle-riding men along Hernan Cortes street in Barangay Tipolo at around 9 p.m., Central Visayas police director Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega said.

The victims were brought to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Vega ordered a manhunt for the gunmen who fled toward an unknown direction.

Probers said the motive for the gun attack may be work-related.

Gonzales is the manager of the business marketing and development department at the Cebu port.

Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, Mandaue police deputy chief, said probers are gathering footage of closed-circuit television cameras from the time the Gonzales went out of her office.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) condemned the ambush even as it called for a ”swift delivery of justice against all those who do harm and destroy the common good.”

The IBP said its Cebu City chapter is offering a reward of P50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman and all those behind the crime. – Mitchelle Palaubsanon/The Freeman