Maguindanao ambush: Help hunt suspects, MILF asked

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) has joined calls for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to help arrest those behind the ambush that left the police chief of Ampatuan, Maguindanao and another policeman dead.

“We organize a joint effort with GPH (Government of the Philippines)-MILF coordinating committees to arrest the suspects,” presidential adviser for peace, reconciliation and unity Carlito Galvez Jr. told The STAR.

He said the OPAPRU is also coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army to prevent the conflict between law enforcers and Muslim rebels from escalating.

An initial police report said a group of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) led by Boy Jacket and Abdulnasser Guianid was responsible for the attack.

Lt. Reynaldo Samson and Cpl. Salipudin Endab died while M/Sgt. Renante Quinalayo and Cpls. Rogelio dela Cuesta Jr. and Marc Clint Dayaday were wounded in the attack.

The MILF, which leads the interim regional government Bangsamoro Transition Authority, is helping the government in its campaign against BIFF bandits, in keeping with the 2012 Bangsamoro framework agreement and 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

The accords enjoin mutual cooperation to maintain peace and order in conflict areas in Mindanao.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin had earlier expressed concern over claims that the ambush occurred because the police did not seek permission before entering MILF territories.

Meanwhile, Col. Roel Sermese assumed his post yesterday as the new director of the Maguindanao police.

Col. Christopher Panapan turned over the post to Sermese in simple ceremonies held at Camp SK Pendatun.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police director Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon had earlier clarified that Panapan’s transfer was not related to the ambush. – John Unson, Sheila Crisostomo

