‘Gang leader’ ex-cop nabbed

MANILA, Philippines — A former police officer tagged as leader of a criminal group has been arrested in Tayug, Pangasinan, authorities reported yesterday.

Former Lt. Col. Wilson Magpali was collared in Barangay Legaspi based on a warrant for murder, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in a statement.

Magpali, who was arrested by personnel of the PNP-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, is reportedly the leader of a gun-for-hire ring targeting politicians in La Union and Ilocos region.

Recovered from the suspect were a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Magpali denied he is the head of the criminal group.

Azurin described Magpali’s arrest as a significant development in the PNP’s tracking operations against fugitives.