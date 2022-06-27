^

Declare June 30 a holiday, other LGUs urged

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Declare June 30 a holiday, other LGUs urged
Police man a checkpoint near the National Museum at dawn yesterday in preparation for the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30.
Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has asked local government units (LGUs) next to the city of Manila to declare June 30 a non-working holiday for the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

PNP director for operations Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said declaring a holiday would help lessen public inconveniences due to road closures and protest actions during Marcos’ inaugural.

Outgoing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed on June 22 an Executive Order declaring June 30 a special non-working holiday in the city.

The PNP thanked the Manila city government for the holiday declaration as it would help police enforce security measures during the inauguration.

“We appeal to the LGUs of the cities next to Manila to consider doing the same for the benefit of workers and residents who may experience inconveniences due to road closures, traffic rerouting and checkpoints,” De Leon said.

Road closures near the National Museum where Marcos will take his oath started yesterday. The Task Force Manila Shield will be activated on June 28.

Police said the gun ban in Metro Manila would be implemented beginning today until July 2.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, in a radio interview yesterday, said the police force is almost 100 percent ready for the inauguration of Marcos.

Fajardo said they are expecting no hitches during the inauguration.

Police said they have not detected any security threats ahead of the inaugural.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said it would implement road closures and traffic rerouting in areas around the National Museum.

Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Ma. Orosa street and Gen. Luna street were closed to traffic beginning yesterday until 11 p.m. on June 30.

Ayala Boulevard and Victoria street, from Taft Avenue to Muralla street, will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 30.

Mendiola and Legarda streets will be closed to motorists from June 29 to 30. Jalandoni street in Pasay City will be closed also during the inauguration day.

Authorities asked motorists to take alternate routes.

