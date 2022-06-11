^

Nation

2 dead, 2 hurt in shootings

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2022 | 12:00am
2 dead, 2 hurt in shootings
Bryan Perez, 49, was shot by an unidentified assailant while buying goods at a store in Barangay Old Balara at around 4:47 p.m. on Thursday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were killed and two others were wounded in separate shootings in Quezon City since Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Perez, 49, was shot by an unidentified assailant while buying goods at a store in Barangay Old Balara at around 4:47 p.m. on Thursday.

Probers said Perez was the vice president of the Homeowners Association of San Rafael in the same barangay.

Relatives rushed Perez to the Diliman Doctors Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy was shot dead by an unidentified assailant who broke into his home in Jordan Plain Subdivision in Novaliches at around 10:50 a.m. yesterday.

The boy’s seven-year-old brother and a certain Mitchell Zamora, 37, were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses told police the assailant entered the house and shot Zamora repeatedly, prompting him to lock himself in the bedroom where the two boys were sleeping.

The assailant reportedly shot through the door, hitting the boys.

Investigators said the suspect and an accomplice sped away on an Enduro motorcycle.

The victims were rushed to the Commonwealth Hospital, where the four-year-old boy was declared dead on arrival. The two other victims are reportedly still being treated.

Police said they are investigating the attacks.

DEAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City village defends guards in hit-and-run probe

Quezon City village defends guards in hit-and-run probe

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Ayala Heights Village Association Inc. in Quezon City has cried foul over what it described as wrongful accusation of...
Nation
fbtw

14 face raps over Parañaque homeowners’ village row

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Fourteen people, including two retired military officers, are facing charges before the Parañaque City prosecutor’s office for allegedly illegally entering and ransacking the Multinational Village Homeowners’...
Nation
fbtw
BOC: No takers for &lsquo;hot&rsquo; cars

BOC: No takers for ‘hot’ cars

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs has failed to raise up to P22 million for pandemic response from the auction of four luxury vehicles...
Nation
fbtw
SUV owner in hit-and-run gets final LTO summons

SUV owner in hit-and-run gets final LTO summons

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday gave the owner of a sport utility vehicle that ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw

Calabarzon worker to get wage hike

By Shiela Crisostomo | 6 days ago
Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon will get an increase in their daily take- home pay.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
18 BI personnel sacked over &lsquo;pastillas&rsquo; scheme

18 BI personnel sacked over ‘pastillas’ scheme

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice yesterday dismissed 18 officers and employees of the Bureau of Immigration allegedly involved...
Nation
fbtw
Fixer nabbed in Quezon City for fake PWD applications

Fixer nabbed in Quezon City for fake PWD applications

1 hour ago
The Quezon City government has apprehended a fixer who reportedly submitted falsified documents to acquire persons with disability...
Nation
fbtw
SUV owner in hit-and-run skips second LTO hearing

SUV owner in hit-and-run skips second LTO hearing

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is expected to decide on an administrative case against the owner of a sports utility...
Nation
fbtw

Maynilad to resume full water service by June 15

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
After the government received a surge of complaints on water supply and quality issues from the West Zone, concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. vowed to resume full water production not later than June 1...
Nation
fbtw
NBN-ZTE whistle-blower, brod sent to Bilibid

NBN-ZTE whistle-blower, brod sent to Bilibid

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Noel “Jun” Lozada Jr., the man who exposed anomalies in the Arroyo administration’s planned national...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with