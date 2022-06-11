2 dead, 2 hurt in shootings

Bryan Perez, 49, was shot by an unidentified assailant while buying goods at a store in Barangay Old Balara at around 4:47 p.m. on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were killed and two others were wounded in separate shootings in Quezon City since Thursday afternoon.

Probers said Perez was the vice president of the Homeowners Association of San Rafael in the same barangay.

Relatives rushed Perez to the Diliman Doctors Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy was shot dead by an unidentified assailant who broke into his home in Jordan Plain Subdivision in Novaliches at around 10:50 a.m. yesterday.

The boy’s seven-year-old brother and a certain Mitchell Zamora, 37, were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses told police the assailant entered the house and shot Zamora repeatedly, prompting him to lock himself in the bedroom where the two boys were sleeping.

The assailant reportedly shot through the door, hitting the boys.

Investigators said the suspect and an accomplice sped away on an Enduro motorcycle.

The victims were rushed to the Commonwealth Hospital, where the four-year-old boy was declared dead on arrival. The two other victims are reportedly still being treated.

Police said they are investigating the attacks.