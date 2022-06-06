^

Nation

North Cotabato fisher out for tilapia nets crocodile instead

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 5:26pm
North Cotabato fisher out for tilapia nets crocodile instead
This June 5, 2022 photo shows the crocodile that was trapped in the traditional “bubuh” of farmer Epi Lamping in Carmen, North Cotabato
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A farmer out to trap freshwater fish on Sunday ended up with a haul that scared him to the core: A six-foot crocodile that eventually died in captivity.

Epi Lamping said Monday he was stunned to see a crocodile inside the traditional “bubuh” that he left at one spot in the Pulangi River in Barangay Arakan in Carmen, North Cotabato several hours before.

He got nervous and ran away but later came back to check on the crocodile trapped in his bamboo cage.

Lamping told reporters the crocodile died three hours after he found it in his bubuh, which he usually uses to catch tilapia and other fish.

The local government of Carmen on Monday urged residents of Barangy Arakan to take precautions when they go out and lay their fish traps in the rivers crisscrossing their villages.

CROCODILES

NORTH COTABATO

PULANGI RIVER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
High level of arsenic found in lake waters of 9 towns in Batangas

High level of arsenic found in lake waters of 9 towns in Batangas

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 day ago
At least nine towns here were found positive with high level of arsenic in their lake waters, provincial task force...
Nation
fbtw

Sara hits Robles over ‘tweet’ on Mindanao tourism

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio has criticized journalist Raissa Robles over a post on Twitter supposedly “demonizing” a plan to develop Mindanao as a tourist destination.
Nation
fbtw

Teacher sacked for sexual abuse

By Bebot Sison | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education has dismissed from service a high school teacher for allegedly sexually abusing students in 2018.
Nation
fbtw

Calabarzon worker to get wage hike

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon will get an increase in their daily take- home pay.
Nation
fbtw
North Cotabato fisher out for tilapia nets crocodile instead

North Cotabato fisher out for tilapia nets crocodile instead

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Lamping told reporters the crocodile died three hours after he found it in his bubuh, which he usually uses to catch tilapia...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
UnionBank warns against phishing scheme through text messages

UnionBank warns against phishing scheme through text messages

4 hours ago
"UnionBank will not ask you to click on links nor ask you to provide these information via call, email or SMS," it also ...
Nation
fbtw
CA upholds Palparan conviction

CA upholds Palparan conviction

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of retired Army general Jovito Palparan Jr. in connection with the kidnapping...
Nation
fbtw
Gun ban ends on Wednesday

Gun ban ends on Wednesday

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
With three days left before the election period ends on Wednesday, the number of gun ban violators reached 3,578, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB: Free rides to continue beyond Duterte&rsquo;s term&nbsp;

LTFRB: Free rides to continue beyond Duterte’s term 

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The government’s “Libreng Sakay” program for commuters is expected to continue even after President Duterte...
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns public vs online scammers

DOH warns public vs online scammers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday cautioned the public against online scammers posing as DOH officials and soliciting f...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with