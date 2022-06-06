North Cotabato fisher out for tilapia nets crocodile instead

This June 5, 2022 photo shows the crocodile that was trapped in the traditional “bubuh” of farmer Epi Lamping in Carmen, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A farmer out to trap freshwater fish on Sunday ended up with a haul that scared him to the core: A six-foot crocodile that eventually died in captivity.

Epi Lamping said Monday he was stunned to see a crocodile inside the traditional “bubuh” that he left at one spot in the Pulangi River in Barangay Arakan in Carmen, North Cotabato several hours before.

He got nervous and ran away but later came back to check on the crocodile trapped in his bamboo cage.

Lamping told reporters the crocodile died three hours after he found it in his bubuh, which he usually uses to catch tilapia and other fish.

The local government of Carmen on Monday urged residents of Barangy Arakan to take precautions when they go out and lay their fish traps in the rivers crisscrossing their villages.