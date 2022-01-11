

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Rescued Philippine Eagle 'Godod' released in Zamboanga del Norte forest
 


Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 5:56pm





 
Rescued Philippine Eagle 'Godod' released in Zamboanga del Norte forest
Villagers witness Philippine Eagle ‘Godod’ as she was released Monday by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources IX.
 (Photo courtesy of DENR-IX)
 


ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A Philippine Eagle rescued from captivity was returned to his forest home Monday morning after she was freed by personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources IX in Godod town, Zamboanga del Norte.


The DENR officials and personnel, representatives from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), local officials, tribal leaders and media representatives trekked to the release site at Barangay Sianan, which is 5,500 meters above sea level for the release of Godod, a female Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) named after the town where she was recovered.



Ronald Gadot, DENR IX assistant regional director for technical services, said a DENR veterinarian and PEF personnel checked the eagle prior to release.


"After declaring the bird fit and healthy, they immediately recommended its release back into the wild," Gadot said.


During the release, 'Godod' stepped out of the cage draped with white cloth, glanced for a moment and soared into the forest canopy to the cheers of the onlookers.


Dionisio Rago, Liloy town Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief, said Godod was retrieved by his personnel from a Subanen upland dweller last December 7 in Barangay Sianan.


A Timuay (Subanen chief) disclosed that hunting for wildlife, including eagle, is use for the tribe's rituals and said they were not aware about the prohibition against catching eagles, especially the Philippine Eagle.


Sianan Barangay chairman Euberto Badinas said they have been cautioning the Subanen community in the area against the poaching of Philippine Eagle as it is prohibited by laws.


The DENR officials said, following the release of ‘Godod’, an intensive information campaign was conducted to community residents to inform them about the importance of the Philippine Eagle and the need to protect it.


Gadot said the presence of the Philippine Eagle is an indicator species in terms of assessing the richness of biodiversity in an area.


"And as a top predator it makes its home where food is abundant," Gadot said.


He said the mountain area of Godod also harbors wildlife like monkeys, hornbills, snakes, flying lemurs, wild pigs, wild cats as well as animals that form a major part of the Philippine Eagle's diet.


Gadot added that the closed canopy of the dipterocarp forest in Godod and its elevation makes it the perfect home for the Philippine Eagle to thrive.


"There is a need to protect our national bird as it is already declared as critically endangered. In fact, an estimate of more or less 400 individuals exist in the wild. These endemic eagles are vulnerable to hunting, illegal wildlife trade, destruction of habitat to name a few,” according to Gadot.


The DENR officials do not have an estimate on how many Philippine Eagles are in the Zamboanga Peninsula but have documented at least four breeding sites, including it recent discovery in Godod, Baliguian, all in Zamboanga del Norte, Pasonanca Natural Park in Zamboanga City and in Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur.


 










 









DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
GODOD
PHILIPPINE EAGLE
ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







MRT-3 offers free antigen test







MRT-3 offers free antigen test



By Ghio Ong |
19 hours ago 


The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will start its random COVID-19 antigen tests for MRT-3 passengers starting today.








Nation
fbtw













Baguio rushes booster shots as COVID-19 cases spike







Baguio rushes booster shots as COVID-19 cases spike



By Artemio Dumlao |
19 hours ago 


Residents are flocking to vaccination centers for their booster shots as Baguio City recorded 310 new COVID cases in just...








Nation
fbtw













Infected Pharmally exec still detained at Senate




By Paolo Romero |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Twinkle Dargani, one of the executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. being held at the Senate, will not be transferred to a hospital despite being infected with COVID-19, an official said yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













6 hurt in bus blast in North Cotabato







6 hurt in bus blast in North Cotabato



By John Unson |
5 hours ago 


Six were hurt, among them two children and an infant, in an explosion inside a bus along the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Aleosan...








Nation
fbtw













Drunk man torches house







Drunk man torches house



By John Unson |
19 hours ago 


A drunk man set their house on fire, leaving his family homeless in this town on Sunday.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Experts advise general public: Get vaccinated, do not be agents of transmission




 Partner 






Experts advise general public: Get vaccinated, do not be agents of transmission



By Gerald Dizon |
4 hours ago 


Philcare, together with PhilLife, Stitch Tech Solutions, Comm&Sense and Philstar.com, staged “Eye on Omicron,”...








Nation
fbtw













PNP looking at gangs, contraband in probe into Caloocan jail riot that killed six







PNP looking at gangs, contraband in probe into Caloocan jail riot that killed six



4 hours ago 


"The PNP will also look at the presence of various opposing gangs inside the jail facility that may have started the riot...








Nation
fbtw













7 nabbed for gun ban violation nationwide







7 nabbed for gun ban violation nationwide



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
19 hours ago 


Seven persons were arrested in different areas of the country for violating the gun ban on Sunday, the first day of the election...








Nation
fbtw













Stop bread price hike, DTI asked







Stop bread price hike, DTI asked



By Paolo Romero |
19 hours ago 


Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has urged the government, particularly the Department of Trade and Industry, to...








Nation
fbtw













4 inmates dead in Caloocan jail riot







4 inmates dead in Caloocan jail riot



By Ghio Ong |
19 hours ago 


Four detainees died and scores were reportedly injured when a riot erupted between two rival gangs over a coin game at the...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended









 




 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with