Rescued Philippine Eagle 'Godod' released in Zamboanga del Norte forest

Villagers witness Philippine Eagle ‘Godod’ as she was released Monday by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources IX.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A Philippine Eagle rescued from captivity was returned to his forest home Monday morning after she was freed by personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources IX in Godod town, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR officials and personnel, representatives from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), local officials, tribal leaders and media representatives trekked to the release site at Barangay Sianan, which is 5,500 meters above sea level for the release of Godod, a female Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) named after the town where she was recovered.

Ronald Gadot, DENR IX assistant regional director for technical services, said a DENR veterinarian and PEF personnel checked the eagle prior to release.

"After declaring the bird fit and healthy, they immediately recommended its release back into the wild," Gadot said.

During the release, 'Godod' stepped out of the cage draped with white cloth, glanced for a moment and soared into the forest canopy to the cheers of the onlookers.

Dionisio Rago, Liloy town Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief, said Godod was retrieved by his personnel from a Subanen upland dweller last December 7 in Barangay Sianan.

A Timuay (Subanen chief) disclosed that hunting for wildlife, including eagle, is use for the tribe's rituals and said they were not aware about the prohibition against catching eagles, especially the Philippine Eagle.

Sianan Barangay chairman Euberto Badinas said they have been cautioning the Subanen community in the area against the poaching of Philippine Eagle as it is prohibited by laws.

The DENR officials said, following the release of ‘Godod’, an intensive information campaign was conducted to community residents to inform them about the importance of the Philippine Eagle and the need to protect it.

Gadot said the presence of the Philippine Eagle is an indicator species in terms of assessing the richness of biodiversity in an area.

"And as a top predator it makes its home where food is abundant," Gadot said.

He said the mountain area of Godod also harbors wildlife like monkeys, hornbills, snakes, flying lemurs, wild pigs, wild cats as well as animals that form a major part of the Philippine Eagle's diet.

Gadot added that the closed canopy of the dipterocarp forest in Godod and its elevation makes it the perfect home for the Philippine Eagle to thrive.

"There is a need to protect our national bird as it is already declared as critically endangered. In fact, an estimate of more or less 400 individuals exist in the wild. These endemic eagles are vulnerable to hunting, illegal wildlife trade, destruction of habitat to name a few,” according to Gadot.

The DENR officials do not have an estimate on how many Philippine Eagles are in the Zamboanga Peninsula but have documented at least four breeding sites, including it recent discovery in Godod, Baliguian, all in Zamboanga del Norte, Pasonanca Natural Park in Zamboanga City and in Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur.