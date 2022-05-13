^

Nation

Villagers flee fighting in Datu Saudi Ampatuan

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 1:48pm
Villagers flee fighting in Datu Saudi Ampatuan
This satellite photo shows Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao province.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of villagers in Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town abandoned their homes Thursday due to gunfights between two partisan Moro groups armed with rifles and grenade launchers.

The Maguindanao provincial police and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division have dispatched personnel to Barangay Dapiawan to prevent a spillover of the hostilities to barangays nearby.

Local officials and members of the municipal peace and order council told reporters Friday that the conflict involves two groups that supported different mayoral candidates during the May 9 elections.

The Bangsamoro government has sent emergency responders to the area to assess the situation and map out a relief operation for the conflict-stricken Dapiawan residents.
The heavy exchanges of gunfire and grenade blasts on Thursday forced hundreds of villagers to evacuate to safer areas for fear of getting trapped in the crossfire.

DATU SAUDI AMPATUAN

MAGUINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Singsons lead Ilocos Sur polls

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Members of the Singson family will keep their hold in Ilocos Sur after winning 15 local seats in the May 9 elections.
Nation
fbtw
Baguio people want Domogan again
Sponsored

Baguio people want Domogan again

5 days ago
Baguio residents have one wish - "Give us back Atty. Mauricio Domogan!"
Nation
fbtw

Couple slain in gun attack

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Emmanuel Tupas
Nation
fbtw

Dagupan heat index hits 54.39°C

By Eva Visperas | April 23, 2022 - 12:00am
This city sizzled yesterday as it recorded a heat index of 54.39 degrees Celsius.
Nation
fbtw

PNP probes tearing of ballots in viral video

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group is looking into a video which has gone viral, showing two policemen in Cotabato City tearing up ballots.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Clean up poll trash, candidates urged

Clean up poll trash, candidates urged

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
With the elections now over, the Commission on Elections yesterday urged candidates to help in the removal of campaign m...
Nation
fbtw
PNP releases P7.31 billion in mid-year bonus

PNP releases P7.31 billion in mid-year bonus

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police announced yesterday it has released P7.31 billion in mid-year bonuses to PNP personnel.
Nation
fbtw
Lacuna vows to continue Moreno&rsquo;s programs

Lacuna vows to continue Moreno’s programs

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Manila mayor-elect Honey Lacuna yesterday vowed to continue the programs of outgoing Mayor Isko Moreno.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB impounds 13 taxis in anti-colorum drive

LTFRB impounds 13 taxis in anti-colorum drive

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has impounded 13 premium taxis since March due to colorum opera...
Nation
fbtw
Delivery rider claims P33 million lotto prize

Delivery rider claims P33 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
A delivery rider and a father of two has claimed his P33 million lotto winnings at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with