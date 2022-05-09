3 tanods helping secure poll site in Maguindanao shot dead

This map shows the town of Buluan in Maguindanao.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen with assault rifles killed three barangay tanods helping guard a polling precinct in the town proper of Buluan, Maguindanao at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday

The attack sent hundreds of voters in the vicinity running for their lives.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao provincial police director, said voting in the Buluan Central School was interrupted by the incident.

Witnesses told reporters the suspects were riding a black sports utility vehicle that sped away after its passengers fired assault rifles at the victims, killing them on the spot.

“Efforts to identify those responsible for that atrocity are now underway,” Bongcayao said.

Bongcayao said they have enlisted the help of witnesses in identifying the culprits.